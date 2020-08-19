I now have a piece of information that at least for the election, makes every other argument a mute point.
https://crosscut.com/2020/04/washingtons-successful-vote-mail-system-wasnt-built-overnight
The Secretary of the state of Washington said it took a decade to produce. That's 10 years.
Let me repeat:
The Secretary of the state of Washington said it took a decade to produce. That's 10 years. Any actions between now and then to force it will be pure chaos with no semblance of valid results.
Now will the Democrats and the mass media get off it and demand action on the relief bill or will they allow the very citizens they claim to work for continue to suffer? Talk about hypocritical.
John Krueger, Clarksville
