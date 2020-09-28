While our nation suffers through the COVID-19 Pandemic with over 200,000 deaths, our state officials have wrangling over how to conduct an election safety and I’d like to offer my unique perspective. Their answer in the Spring was clear — delay the election, allow for no-excuse absentee voting, and provide local election boards the equipment and flexibility to conduct the primary elections. I was pleased with this decision and voted by absentee ballot.
Unfortunately, something changed after the June 2nd primary. Governor Holcomb and other Republicans began arguing, despite rising infection rates, that these same safety measures we used for the primary are not needed for this year’s general election. I’ve watched as local residents and political pundits have added their own two cents, some even exclaiming “if people can go out to eat and shop at the mall, they can go to the polls to vote.”
Unfortunately, while some can debate this issue from a position of relative safety, this isn’t an imaginary question for me. As someone with underlying high-risk health issues, I haven’t been leaving my home for dinners out or shopping. I’ve taken the pandemic extremely serious because catching COVID-19 may not just result in illness — it could lead to my death.
Yet, under Indiana’s absentee voting law, I don’t qualify for an absentee ballot. I’m not due to be out of the county on election day. I’m not confined to my home — just choosing to be quarantined. I’m not caring for another individual, I don’t have a disability, and I’m not recognizing a religious holiday. I’m not over age 65, nor an election worker, nor a member of the military.
What I AM is a citizen of our state who is taking my health seriously. What I AM, is someone that is being asked to choose between my health and my right to vote and I deeply resent the state officials who are forcing that decision upon me. By choosing to revert to our standard election rules, I AM being effectively disenfranchised by Governor Holcomb.
Despite the best efforts and reassurances of our local election officials, I know they can’t ensure my safety. I want to share my story because my fellow citizens need to understand this isn’t a hypothetical discussion. I am their neighbor, a fellow citizen, that wants to vote safety. I just hope my elected officials allow it.
Brenda Dickey, New Washington
