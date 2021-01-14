As Forest Gump famously stated, I’m not a smart man. A short list of adjectives I could use, though, would include husband, father, retired soldier, businessman, duffer. A few more could be patriot or libertarian. Most assuredly American. Oh, and lately, embarrassed, saddened, disheartened, perhaps dejected, demoralized and disgusted.
We’re better than this. In the military, as in life, we’re only as good as the weakest link in the chain. I was stationed in D.C. on 9/11. On 9/12 this country was united in ways I’d never experienced before. Or since.
The song below is written and recorded by Mary Gauthier from her 2005 album of the same name. While the 1st and 2nd verse refer to family relationships, I think they can apply equally as well to our neighbors, coworkers and close friends. The rest applies to us all.
If ever there was more fitting song for the moment, I don’t know what it is. Keep the faith my fellow citizens. This too shall pass.
Clay Gabhart, Charlestown
Mercy Now © Mary Gauthier
My father could use a little mercy now
The fruits of his labor
Fall and rot slowly on the ground
His work is almost over
It won’t be long, he won’t be around
I love my father, and he could use some mercy now
———
My brother could use a little mercy now
He’s a stranger to freedom
He’s shackled to his fear and his doubts
The pain that he lives in is
Almost more than living will allow
I love my brother, and he could use some mercy now
———
My church and my country could use a little mercy now
As they sink into a poisoned pit
That’s going to take forever to climb out
They carry the weight of the faithful
Who follow them down
I love my church and country, and they could use some mercy now
———
Every living thing could use a little mercy now
Only the hand of grace can end the race
Towards another mushroom cloud
People in power, well
They’ll do anything to keep their crown
I love life and life itself could use some mercy now
———
Yeah, we all could use a little mercy now
I know we don’t deserve it
But we need it anyhow
We hang in the balance
Dangle ‘tween heck and hallowed ground
And every single one of us could use some mercy now (repeat)
