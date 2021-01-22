While I enjoyed reading Terry’s Stawar’s [column], “Understanding Patterns of Conspiracy Beliefs,” it seems clear from the timing of his [column] that he intended to throw a few barbs at those of us who question the validity of the 2020 election. I guess the fact that some of us could even entertain the possibility of fraud on such a massive scale is frightening for many.
In looking for answers as to why nearly 40 percent of average, everyday Americans would engage in this “conspiratorial thinking,” it is suggested that “there is a strong tendency for certain people to readily accept unsubstantiated conspiracy narratives,” because they possess “cognitive distortions” that leads to “over-reliance on shallow instinctive estimations and under use of careful deliberative analysis.” Plainly put, he thinks we are not playing with a full deck.
Of course, “normal” Americans, such as those on the left and members of the press, are simply too intelligent to ever fall prey to such conspiratorial thinking. After all, they are too well educated, too worldly, too endowed with the powers of deliberation, too invested in the truth to be duped by these sort of hoaxes.
After all, when Donald Trump won the 2016 election, they knew instinctively that something was wrong. There had to be fraud somewhere. How else could they explain the loss of media darling Hillary to a big-mouth bully like Trump. Of course, the Russians helped him win the election. They latched on to that conspiracy theory hook, line, and sinker and never stopped trying to convince the rest of us that it was true. Even after a two-year investigation that produced absolutely no evidence of collusion at a cost of $25 million to the U.S. taxpayers, they still refused to accept the the truth, and continued calling him an illegitimate president. The American people (and the President) are still owed an apology.
Mr. Stawar’s editorial suggests that believing in conspiracy theories, “is a way for some people to try to make meaning out of a world that regularly confounds them, and it provides an external rationale for fears and failures. Any undesirable outcome for these folks must have a sinister power lurking over it.” Turns out that even the “normal” people (or at least those that think they are), are not immune to group-think and falling for a hoax.
Besides, this so-called “normal” crowd has an affliction of their own, referred to by some as Trump Derangement Syndrome. Normally polite, soft-spoken, well-behaved, intelligent individuals become smug, rude, loud, obnoxious, and obsessed with every little thing this man does. A simple little tweet from him can send them into orbit, behaving like raving lunatics. Guess we all have our challenges to overcome.
After reading many of the [columns] by your columnists on your opinion page, I often have to ask myself a question: Am I the one living in the bubble — or are they?
Beth Barker, Jeffersonville
