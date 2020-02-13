(Writer’s note: I sent the following to all members of the Clarksville Town Council and Redevelopment Commission.)
I’m sure all of us can remember when as a teenager we were told to be in by say 10 p.m. when we really wanted to stay out. Yes, many a time there were things we wanted to do and our parents would say no for our own good. Then, too, as we got older we realized they were right in denying our requests. As the saying goes, “As I got older my parents got smarter.”
Indeed, as Cormac McCarthy said, “I got what I needed instead of what I wanted and that’s just about the best kind of luck you can have.”
This brings me to the issue of having a roundabout at Brown’s Station Way. I was wrong and my opinion was biased by a bad experience. I should know better than to jump to conclusions based on having performed analytical work for years. I should have known that you had engaged an engineering firm to do the study, to focus on the issue vs. having me as a jack-of-all-trades regarding responsibilities. I should have contacted the highly qualified out-of-state engineer for his fact-based advice on the topic.
Look, as an example of improved public safety when using roundabouts, the State of Washington experienced a 37% reduction in overall collisions, 75% reduction in injury collisions, and a 90% reduction in fatality collisions.
So on this and all issues regarding your governance of us, please listen to the experts and your head. Drill down. Listen to the specialists. Be courteous and anything the people say they want, weigh it against what they really need. Then give them what they need.
John Krueger, Clarksville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.