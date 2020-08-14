On behalf of myself and every other taxpayer in Floyd County, I want to thank our assessor, James Sink, for his efforts to save us money. For years we were stuck with budget deficits by the council and commissioners. But when Mr. Sink found a way to save us over $130,000 over the next two years, he was rejected by our county commissioners, who were against the idea even before Mr. Sink made his presentation at the last commissioner meeting on Aug. 4. Rather than let our assessor award a service contract for his office to the lower bidder, all three commissioners voted to stay with the higher priced contractor (Tyler) another two years.
As a member of the public pointed out afterwards (they don’t allow public comment till the very end of their meeting, long after they’ve voted), the commissioners’ reasons were weak. They said they didn’t feel right that Tyler only had the legal amount of time to offer a bid. Yes, legal amount of time. Tyler has already worked the job for three years and could submit a bid faster than anyone, but they refused to submit a bid or even ask for an extension of time. Even though Mr. Sink offered at the commissioner meeting to let Tyler still submit a very late bid, the commissioners were determined to be big spenders with our tax money so they shut him down.
The commissioners also used the possibility of litigation as an excuse to overpay even though the contract is a standard form used by the state and clearly gives counties the option of canceling it “for any reason” or no reason at all. This was explained to them in detail by the attorney they required Mr. Sinks to hire to research and verify his simple request to save us money. This state-approved escape clause was designed to let elected officials do what they’re supposed to do, spend our tax money as wisely as they can. The Tyler company didn’t even have to bluff a lawsuit; our commissioners did it for them.
One commissioner said Floyd County could get a bad reputation (for being a smart consumer) and even compared the situation to his own personal business experience, but he forgot the huge difference between commercial and political. One is for profit while the other is to control spending. He also forgot that he was playing with house money instead of his own or his business account’s. How generous of them.
Again, I thank Mr. Sink. Like the public member said, Mr. Sink was the only official present who remembered his duty to protect the interests of Floyd County’s residents and taxpayers.
Dale Mann, Georgetown
