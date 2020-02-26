On successive days last week, I read in these pages a guest column and a letter to the editor that were equally thought provoking and inspired this letter of my own. On Tuesday, February 18, George Shultz wrote a compelling guest column on why he supports the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation’s (NAFCS) proposed school safety referendum. I would encourage anyone curious about this very important community matter to read it.
The next day, Wednesday, February 19, Elizabeth Madden wrote a letter to the editor expressing her reasons for not supporting the proposed referendum and, in part, criticizing NAFCS for misleading the community on the subject. I would likewise encourage a reading of this letter, but would add in contrast to Ms. Madden’s reference to House Bill 1004, a referendum for a school safety tax levy became a revenue option for school districts last summer via Senate Bill 127 that specifically spelled out the nine (9) purposes that the money raised may be used for…one of which is “To establish and administer programs to address youth specific mental illness, addiction, anger management, bullying, and school violence.” And it is the issues outlined in this purpose that not only inform Mr. Shultz’s guest column, but also my experience over the last five years working with some of our community’s elementary school students as a weekly mentor.
In closing, I’ve heard statements of the like that “it’s not the responsibility of our schools to address these social and emotional issues,” and I understand that sentiment. But I ask for the at-risk youth: If our schools don’t, who will? Ultimately it will still be taxpayers. My goal with a Yes vote is to be proactive in the taxpaying process by intervening now in the lives of young people in need and shortening the breadth and/or depth of future interventions, lessoning the overall tax burden. I ask you to consider this and thank you in advance for such.
Tom Jones, New Albany
