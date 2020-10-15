Writer decries alleged discrimination
To the LGBTQ youth of Charlestown:
I had originally contemplated writing this letter to the residents of Charlestown. I wanted to express anger and frustration upon hearing the recent news of homophobic comments reported to be made toward a student at Charlestown High School. Instead, I realized my words are of more value if spoken to you directly.
Each sentence in the News and Tribune article was heartbreaking to read. What’s more, I was so sad to realize I was not surprised by any of it. I took the time to read each comment and public share on the News and Tribune Facebook post; these posts and comments show this recent event is not an isolated incident, nor is the intolerance limited to the walls of Charlestown High School. Charlestown’s slogan is “The Place to Raise a Family,” but perhaps the city should consider adding an asterisk with: “Some Restrictions Apply.” It is a very lonely experience to be different in Charlestown.
I unfortunately agree with the alleged comment of the administrator to the parent that the “Charlestown community isn’t ready to deal with same-sex relationships.” But here is the important point – that is not your fault. Charlestown only hurts itself when it fails to see beauty in differences and celebrate what is unique about you.
Whether you are out, out only to yourself, questioning, or anywhere else in your journey – you are valid and valued. You have every right to walk the halls of your school safely and without discrimination. You have every right to walk beyond those campus walls safely and without discrimination. I want you to know that not everyone in this town denies your inherent worth and dignity. We see you, we hear you, and we are cheering you on.
There is a brighter world beyond Charlestown, LGBT youth. Take heart and have hope.
Kate Snyder, Ph.D., Charlestown
