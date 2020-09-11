This letter is a reply to Bethany Barker’s Sept. 5, 2020, letter titled, “Speak up America before it’s too late.”
One concern I have about your letter is I find quite a bit of “Monday Morning Quarterbacking”; that is, you are quick to criticize and pass judgement, but I failed to see any proposed solutions except for, “If any group should be defunded it is the Democrats!” Yes, that’ll solve everything; do away with the Democratic Party and give complete control to the Republican Party with Donald Trump at the helm … and, so we are not misunderstood, I am NOT advocating for doing away with the Republican Party.
I agree that the violence has nothing to do with equality but the original purpose of those protest has not evaporated; only if you concentrated mostly on the violence, which is what you did. Again, most of the protesters and their organizers were involved in peaceful protests.
When you highlighted the violence, you stated that “… the liberal media keeps reporting on how peaceful these protest are.” What are you viewing? My main nonlocal news source is CNN and they have covered the violence in greater detail than the peaceful marches. You also state, “And they have the nerve to call Donald Trump a liar!” You do know that the Washington Post newspaper has been keeping track of Donald Trump’s false or misleading claims since he has been in office and it is now over 20,000?
You mentioned that one of our strengths over other countries is our tolerance for other people’s religion, culture, politics and opinions. Then, you defame the “woke” crowd, accusing them of spreading intolerance to schools, the workplace “… and especially our mainstream media which has become nothing more than the propaganda arm of the DNC.” Your approximate 3/8-page letter offers no credible proof of these serious accusations; who is being intolerant?
Since you mentioned Donald Trump, I want to address a comment he made; he stated that the 20 most violent cities are Democratically controlled. He almost got it right; it is actually 17. However, according to Pew Research, Democrats tend to live in larger, urban areas, including young people and people of color. Republicans tend to live in smaller, more white, more rural areas. The FBI says it is wrong to link urban crime rates with political parties, calling it flawed, misleading and incomplete.
One of the problems is our human nature; we have a tendency for correlation. For example, if the price of cars goes up, fewer new cars will be sold; this is correlation with evidence of causality; one affects the other. It is natural for us to think that if crime is high and the city is Democratically controlled, it must be the Democrats’ fault, which is false; this is called correlation WITHOUT evidence of causality. Another example is that there is a correlation from 1999 to 2010 between the people who drowned falling out of a boat and the marriage rate per 1,000 people in Kentucky. Obviously, one did not cause the other. (minnest.cbslocal.com; usatoday.com; tylervigen.com)
While I agree that the Portland violence certainly fits your description of an abomination, there are some problems with the rest of your data. Although the mayor’s leadership has been controversial, to say the mayor “… REFUSES to take ANY action to gain control …” (capitalization mine) is false. Also, the county’s district attorney is NOT refusing to prosecute any of the criminals that have been arrested; he will prosecute deliberate property damage, theft, force against another and threats of force; he will not prosecute cases relating only to protest activities: interfering with police, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. This is a common example of a prosecuting attorney having to make adjustments based on context; he cannot possibly deal with all the criminal activity in a timely manner, so he deals with the most serious ones. (npr.org)
Concerning Gov. Kate Brown’s new policing plan, the adjoining counties’ sheriffs did not support it but, contrary to what you said, the State Police did support it. Your statement that — “They (police not supporting the governor’s plan) know better as that state’s politicians have refused to back their police once too often.” — is too broad to be accepted as fact. Unfortunately, from 2017 to 2019, Portland has been a magnet for both street protest and fights due to the presence of far-left and far-right groups. This year, the BLM have had an unbroken 85-night streak of protest where the far-right groups have not been a significant factor. Crowds have been largely peaceful consisting of high school students, military veterans, off-duty lawyers and mothers. (katu.com; npr.org; myoregon.gov; nytimes.com)
Fortunately, your negative statement — “… coming Derby weekend as out-of-town groups promise to show up to fan the flames of unrest.” — did not significantly affect the BLM protest. There were no arrests between the two groups’ confrontation. Timothy Findley, Founder of Judicial/Free Coalition and protest organizer, stated the protest was a peaceful success. (Spectrum News, CJ Sunday edition)
You stated: “This current call from the left (All of us? Not this one.) to defund police is not only asinine (I would not equate this to police defunding.), it is dangerous (We agree here.).” No, not just the left; in February, Donald Trump proposed a 58% CUT in the federal government COPS Hiring Program, a federal program that supports police department staffing. Speakers at the RNC insisted that Democrats wanted to defund the police; they don’t and Joe Biden does not support it. Most Americans are against defunding the police. (economist.com; vox.com)
Your next to last paragraph, you use terms such as the “business” of tourism and “protestor tourism” tying these protesters to “… agitators travel across the country to inflict violence and destruction.” It is no longer that unusual for people to travel many miles to participate peacefully in causes they believe in and I refer you to the January 21, 2017, World Wide Women’s March where approximately 470,000 women participated in Washington, D.C. and I imagine there was just a few of them that did not live in Washington, D.C. (lol). So much for insinuations of protesters being paid “… to spread their anarchy and violence.” (en.wikipedia.org)
“White supremacy, white nationalism, anti-government and extremist ideas have been growing for some time … and President Trump’s dividing rhetoric is fuel on fire and makes us less safe.” — Former Homeland Security Official Elizabeth Newman
Larry Farr, Jeffersonville
