Writer refutes Biden assertions
This is a response to Sylvia Savage’s Feb. 5 letter, “President Biden as a reactionary.”
Biden has had to be “reactionary” to undo some of the harmful Trumps’ Executive Orders. These include separating families at the border, the banning of transgender troops in the military, stopping withdraw from WHO and rejoining the Paris Climate accord, reversing restrictions from seven Muslim majority countries and expanding nondiscriminatory protection for our LGBTQ community (cnn.com; nbcnews.com).
Ms. Savage, on your paragraph dealing with Biden stopping the Keystone Pipeline, I wish you would give references on where you found your material. My source stated these pipeline jobs are construction jobs, not “highly skilled” as you put it and, by definition, would leave once construction was completed. Currently, there are from 1,000 to 2,000 jobs that will be eliminated. Concerning your prediction that the pipeline shutdown would raise gas prices, one source stated it would lower them and one source stated there was no dependable way to predict them. The Keystone Pipeline involves, minimally, problems of financing, construction, leaking because the oil transferred is more corrosive and abrasive, and climate control. There are no easy answers; this will require bipartisanship compromising, including the Biden/Harris team.
Ms. Savage, where did you find that only one-half mile of Trump’s wall needed to be completed? Trump “promised” that he would build 1,000 miles of border wall and Mexico would pay for it. He built 452 miles but only 80 of it was new; the rest was for repairing the walls already there. Also, more importantly, Mexico didn’t pay for it. (bbc.com; khou.com; 12news.com; time.com)
An increase in minimum wage of $15 does not necessarily have a detrimental effect on small businesses. Research from the Fiscal Policy Institute examined three years of small business activity in states that increased the minimum wage above federal standards as well as states that did not. Small business establishments that did increase the minimum wage grew at the number of establishments, employment and average payroll more quickly than those that did not. There are also steps small businesses can take to reduce cost and increase revenue to offset wage increases (businessnewsdaily.com).
As you state in your letter, it is true that, generally, when governments conduct unlimited monetary printing, there is an increase in inflation and financial depression. However, Biden is not promoting this economic possibility; he is advocating the Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) developed by Warren Mosler and advised by Stephanie Kelton, an economic professor at Stony Brook University, who is probably the most famous proponent of MMT in the U.S. You can find an excellent article on this at businessinsider.com, “MMT: Here’s a plain-English guide to ‘Modern Monetary Theory’ and why it’s interesting.”
Concerning your statement that Trump’s corporate tax decrease led to an increase in jobs, the National Association for Business Economics stated that 84% of businesses they surveyed did not accelerate hiring due to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (pbs.org).
As you state, Biden does intend to naturalize illegal citizens but I could not find any support that he was doing this, “…just to add to voter rolls.” There are about 11 million illegal immigrants, including DACA and TPS, and the time for citizenship is 8 years. Your statement that these illegal immigrants have never contributed financially is not true; in 2017, they paid $27.2 billion in taxes, had a spending power of $200.6 billion and paid about $7 billion in Social Security even though they are not eligible to receive it. So, it does not “clearly” manifest Biden’s lack of concern for American citizens and a selfish desire to win elections. Your statement that, “Donald Trump always put the best interest of HIS FOLLOWERS FIRST.” (capitalization mine) is, unfortunately, true which was his problem; we need a president for ALL OF US and not just the ones who were loyal to him. (cato.org; apnews.com; Wikipedia.org; americasvoice.org)
Larry Farr, Jeffersonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.