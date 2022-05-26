Parent: Children need peace of mind in school
An open letter to Senators Young and Braun,
I am writing this today, Thursday, May 26, while my 15-year-old daughter sits at home, not in school because last night at 9:30 p.m. we received a phone call from our assistant superintendent letting us know that a shooting threat had been made against the school and that he thinks parents should make their own decisions about whether to send our children to school.
This is the 3rd such call that we have received this year, and the 3rd time my husband and I have had to sit awake at night deciding whether sending our child to school is worth the risk. These are decisions that parents and students should not have to make. Parents should be able to send their children to school with peace of mind. Students should be able to attend school with peace of mind.
Even when our kids are the lucky ones who get to come home from school, not the victim of a massacre, their mental health is impacted. Repeated school shootings are a constant trauma to every kid who now has to “train” to stay alive at school as if they are Marines. They now have to take precious time out of their education to learn how to hide in closets, barricade doors, plan safe escape routes, and be totally silent when they are under stress. It is absolutely inexcusable that this is how we let our children live.
It is reported that you have received, combined, over $4 million in campaign donations from the NRA-backed lobbies. I find it absolutely disgusting that you would accept this money at the cost of our children’s mental wellbeing, and in the most egregious of instances, their lives. It takes a monster to walk into a school and massacre children, but the person who sits back and watches it happen time after time without ever taking real and meaningful action is much worse than a monster in my book.
I encourage you to grow a backbone, stand up to the gun lobby, put people over campaign donations, and use your power to end this now. There are currently two bills waiting for a vote in the senate, HR 8 and HR 1446, both regarding background checks. This is the absolute least we could do for our children. It’s not enough, but at least it’s a start. Please, do the right thing before one more child becomes a victim of another massacre.
Carrie Klaus, New Albany
A cloud has been hanging over me since the news alert buzzed on my smartwatch while I was in the middle of teaching on Tuesday. I, like every other teacher and parent in this country, was horrified by what I saw unfold at a Texas elementary school. And I, like every other sane person in this country, simply cannot sit idly by and take it any longer.
Every teacher you know has spent an inordinate amount of time planning what they’d do if the worst happened, identifying which mundane objects they could use in their classrooms as a weapon...just in case. They’ve figured out how heavy that table in the corner of the room is and whether they could quickly throw it in front of the door. They’ve calculated how close the nearest exit to their classroom is. They’ve practiced the take-cover drills time and again.
As I looked through the photos shared online of the victims in the days after the massacre, I stopped on one little girl. She was wearing the very same pink romper that my 6-year-old daughter has, and it nearly brought me to my knees. I cannot imagine waking up tomorrow without one of my students, let alone my own child.
I demand action. If we cannot take action on the federal level, then I personally call on every one of our local and state politicians to do what is right to keep our children from being slaughtered in the one place they should be safe — the place I work every single day. If we refuse to enact common-sense gun control measures, then — at the very least — let us put our money where our mouths are. There is no price we can put on mental health.
I have seen time and time again our school referendums and other initiatives aimed at supporting an increase in mental health services get shot down by those purporting things like “It’s not my responsibility to pay for someone else’s kid’s healthcare.” But those very same troubled kids are sitting in the classroom next to the most important person in your life — your child. I’ve heard the “teachers should just stick to teaching the basics” arguments because some don’t feel like it’s the school’s or teacher’s place to talk about feelings, emotions, and mental health in the classroom. But those very same people will respond that guns don’t kill people; people kill people. I support the 2nd Amendment, but if that doesn’t sound like a crisis worthy of mental health intervention at the earliest level possible in school, I’m not sure what does.
I’ve spent 11 years teaching in Floyd County schools thinking about this on a regular basis. I’ve looked at my class rosters and “those” kids who I might identify as having behavior or emotional concerns, and I have wondered if I... or my class... or another student in my class would be the one to set “that” kid off. Will we be next?
We’ve got to help fix these broken kids. Children, regardless of age, cannot learn when they are in fear for their lives. I want to see real, actionable legislation that prioritizes both mental health and security. We cannot wait one more minute while our representatives at the federal level play political games with the lives of our children. I want to see a bill at the state level that requires every school to have mental health experts on staff. NAFCS has done an incredible job of pushing that initiative, but we are barely scratching the surface in terms of meeting every student’s needs.
We’ve got to do better.
Jen London, Floyds Knobs
Senators Young, Braun, Paul and McConnell. Today is the last day of school, which is my 41st year working in public education. I am grieving, weeping and OUTRAGED our country continues to allow innocent students and teachers to be shot and killed while attending school. This cannot continue.
It is time, once again, to demand action by the members of Congress who can make a difference. The myriad of options listed below would make all schools and our society, safer:
• Enhancing background checks and eliminating the gun show and private seller loophole
• Expanding the waiting period to complete background checks
• Adopting a national Red Flag Law
• Banning high-capacity magazines
• Banning ownership of military grade, automatic weapons
• Improving mental health treatment and identification so those identified as harmful to themselves or others are prevented from owning weapons
As the school superintendent I have been authorized by my school board (under Indiana law) to carry a gun at school. This is not an authorization I ever intend to fulfill. Arming teachers or administrators or turning schools into a prison-like fortress, is not the answer.
From my conversations with my community, the majority would support change. Overall, our community supports the 2nd Amendment and many families have strong roots in gun ownership and hunting. Our community strongly supports protecting those rights.
However, the time to act is now and I implore you to start having the courage and will to implement common sense changes to make schools and our society safer.
Steve Morris, Superintendent, Lanesville Community Schools
