A different approach to sewers
The late Dr. Everett Bickers, as Health Officer for Floyd County, emphatically gave me credit for preventing county-wide sewers. I was flattered, but the real credit should have gone to the great number of home owners who showed up for public hearings and expressed their opposition when asked for a show of hands.
Our county leaders and the Health Department set the tone of the first meeting by telling us of the good thing they were doing for us. When I was allowed to speak I simply asked the crowd how many wanted county-wide sewers. The response was minuscule. Then I asked who did not want county-wide sewers and the response from the full auditorium was loud and decisive. That was the end of that.
Years later a joint Clark/Floyd County meeting was deceptively advertised in the local paper as being primarily about insurance and such matters. A leak exposed the fact that the State Health Officer and the Health Officers for Clark and Floyd Counties would preside. In this meeting the State Health Officer stated that he wanted to have these meetings around the state to hear what services the public wanted and needed and was told that we needed a Sewer District. When my turn came to speak I asked for a show of hands of those on septic (onsite) systems. Approximately ½ of the audience responded. I then asked these folks to state the number of years of trouble-free service they had to-date without odors, excessive wetness of the ground, etc. The result was convincing; the numbers ran from recent installations of six years to more than 30 years.
I then addressed the State Health Officer and showed a copy of the advertisement for the meeting he had requested and suggested that for his subsequent meetings it behooved him to be assured of the accuracy of the ads.
I could have talked at great length about the virtues of on-site septic systems and wasted my breath. My neighbors’ ample testimony made the difference.
Thirty-four years ago Carol Lamb, with help from her parents, two brothers and a cousin, installed a below-ground gravity septic system. There was not a soil scientist or an approved installer involved. As usual on such occasions I did more talking than working. We utilized the simple principle that liquids, unimpeded, tend to run downhill and can carry a significant load of waste material when properly proportioned. The Floyd County Health Department prescribed, for this system, a location more than 110 feet from the house. We installed the septic tank no more than 15 feet from the front door with the receiving ends of the four lateral (distribution) lines (each 100 feet long) 33 to 8 feet away. No one has seen any part of this system outside the basement walls in these 34 years. The tank has not been pumped out, no additives of any kind have been added, and there has been no problem. Big Indiana Creek is nearby and is not affected by our septic disposal; pollution of any nature has not occurred. This sort of service for 34 years, absolutely free of cost, could continue for another 34 years if properly protected. This is worth public notice.
George Mouser
Floyds Knobs
Reader responds to religion column
This is a response to Tom May’s September 4, 2021 column, “Respond with love when times are stressful”.
Mr. May’s second paragraph reads as follows: “His (Paul’s) presentations make up 13 or 14 of the 27 New Testament books, roughly 28 percent of its contents. The only book questioned by conservative theologians is the book of Hebrews, which itself was not seriously questioned for about 1,800 years.”
The first sentence is true only in stating that someone named Paul does claim to be the author of those 13 books. The second sentence is not true and misleading in reference to the other questionable Pauline authorship books except Hebrews. Concerning Biblical Scholarship agreement, the following books are considered undisputed (Almost certainly authentic) by most Biblical Scholars: Romans, I and II (or “2”) Corinthians, Galatians, Philippians, I Thessalonians and Philemon. The second group of books, called Deutero-Pauline Epistles (Possibly Pseudonymous), are Ephesians, the book Mr. May is addressing in this column, Colossians and II Thessalonians. Pseudonymous means written under a false name. The last group of books, the Pastoral Epistles (Probably Pseudonymous), are I and II Timothy and Titus. (“The New Testament”, Ehrman, pages 286-288)
The “not true” part is that this sentence implies universal conservative theologian agreement on Paul’s authorship of the books mentioned above and a brief internet search of conservative theologians and Paul’s authorship shows this is not true. True, conservatives do have a tendency to favor Paul’s authorship but that is to be expected since conservatives would lean heavily to God inspiration and less to critical examination and thus, more prone to simply accept the claim of Paul’s authorship without critically examining the evidence.
Mr. May’s statement about the book of Hebrew not being seriously questioned for about 1,800 years is also misleading because, in actuality, the entire Bible had not been “seriously questioned” for about 1,800 years until the advancement of knowledge had enabled us to do a more critical examination of not just the book of Hebrews but the entire Bible.
Lastly, in paragraph 13 (The unlucky number?), Mr. May states, “From the moment that Adam and Eve sinned…”, proving he believes the Adam and Eve story is real and not a myth. Besides the obvious conflict this myth has with the Science of Evolution, there are numerous other problems too numerous to list so I’ll just list two. First, Genesis has two separate and contradictory stories about creation: 1-2:4a and 2:4b ff. Second, the Genesis Creation myth borrows from the Hermopolitan, Egyptian and Theban Creation Myths. (“101 Myths of the Bible”, Greenberg, pages 7-14.)
Larry Farr
Jeffersonville
