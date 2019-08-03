Straight party voting limits your results
Just now I was thinking of the saying, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.” Yes I was watching a news program where a U.S. Representative was ranting on about something. All things considered, the re-election rates are astounding in how small the percentage is: https://www.opensecrets.org/overview/reelect.php. Furthermore, it’s truly strange considering their approval rate over many years is only around 20 percent. https://news.gallup.com/poll/1600/congress-public.aspx. Yes, of course. Not my congressman.
Comparing that to my high school years and playing basketball, I found it interesting. We had five great starters. Still consider this. My hometown has three high schools. The independent sports writers and coaches determined we had only two players to put on the all-city team. (Think local, councilman, etc.) Strange! All our players were great I thought. Oh, being part of the Big Rivers Conference (think of your state reps.) we only placed one on it. There were only five schools in it but again — what happened? Insofar as the placing of someone on the all-state (think national politicians) teams, to my recollection, we didn’t “elect” anyone.
So if you vote straight party, are you being honest with yourself? Do you kid yourself and say “John, I vote only for the person,” and then vote for a sure loser in the opposing party to justify your statement – in your mind?
Well, as they say, “Continue to vote like you’re already voting and you’ll continue to get what you’ve already got.” Sad. Sad indeed.
— John Krueger
Clarksville
Nurse garners support after letter
I read with sadness Ms. Larkin’s July 27-28, “Nurse A Victim of Violence,” excellent written letter on nurse abuse. Although I have not read Tom May’s column, his title fits here; “We are in this together.” As with many human interactions, the ideal result will happen when all parties have a “win-win” attitude; especially important in health situations; the patient must also do her or his part to make this successful!
On Sunday, July 14, I was rushed by ambulance to the Clark Memorial Health hospital, where I remained there for about five hours. The care, professionalism, friendliness, concern and efficiency I received was outstanding and, yes, I let them know this. This is typical of the services I have received there; but, for this to benefit me, I have to be positively involved in the process.
Ms. Larkin, I hope I speak for many that we are truly sorry for all nurses experiencing this horrible mistreatment. Hopefully, your letter will open the eyes of these contributors to take a positive life-changing experience to correct this. I believe most of us do appreciate the sacrifices nurses make for our health.
— Larry E. Farr
Jeffersonville
