The National Rifle Association 'owns our legislators'
In February, the U.S. House of Representatives passed two important pieces of legislation that would move us closer to common sense gun laws. H.R. 8 would be a big step toward closing the loopholes that exist with regard to background checks. H.R. 8 would require background checks on everyone purchasing a firearm from a private individual, meaning the firearm would have to pass through the hands of a registered gun dealer first, so the purchasing party could undergo a background check.
In February 2018 The Hill reported that 97 percent of those questioned in a Quinnipiac poll supported Universal Background checks, and it has similarly been reported that nearly 75 percent of NRA members support Universal Background checks. So, why is it that in a Democracy where a clear majority of the people support a change in the law NOTHING has been done, while we continue to endure mass shooting after mass shooting?
The answer is easy — money. Our senior senator, Todd Young, has received nearly $3 million from the NRA in his political career, and money talks. There’s currently a companion bill to H.R. 8 waiting for a vote in the Senate, yet Speaker Mitch McConnell (career recipient of around $1.3 million from the NRA) left for the August recess without bringing it up for a vote. A bill that over three-fourths of the population wants to pass! — sitting, because the NRA owns our legislators. That’s not how democracy is supposed to work. If you think your elected officials work for you, you are WRONG. This administration and a number of our Republican members of Congress are puppets for the NRA, and their failure to implement common sense policy to protect American lives shows that they do not have your best interest at heart.
With back to school in full swing across the nation, it’s just a matter of time before we hear about the next mass shooting of school children, news that I fear we are becoming numb to. With common sense gun safety laws and Universal Background checks, our kids could go back to spending their days learning, not participating in “intruder” drills and learning where the “hard corners” are at for safety.
Senators Young, Mike Braun, and McConnell, the ball is your court. Act NOW or when news of the next mass shooting hits the airwaves we’ll remember, there’s blood on your hands!
— Carrie Klaus
New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.