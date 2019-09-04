Police chief pays tribute to Patricia Walker
On behalf of the New Albany Police Department and in appreciation of her more than 10 years of service to the citizens of New Albany and her efforts to keep our children safe, I offer this letter of recognition to Patricia Walker.
From 2003 to 2013 Patty worked for the New Albany Police Department as a School Crossing Guard serving children attending the New Albany Floyd County Schools. During her tenure she ensured the safe passage of students to and from school while exposing herself to the dangers of traffic and during all weather conditions.
Patty made a positive impact upon many students and parents during her employment and viewed her position as a privilege rather than a job. It is commendable to see the result of Patty’s service in her ability to inspire and care for those she served. We at the NAPD are genuinely saddened by her passing.
— William Todd Bailey, Colonel, Chief of Police, City of New Albany
Walker found joy in helping others
On behalf of myself and my staff, I want to take a moment and honor the memory of a former Township Advisory Board member, Patty Walker. Patty served the township faithfully for 12 years. She always put others first and lived her life in a manner that epitomized what it means to serve a community. She always made sure that politics never came before the needs of our residents. She lived her life in the service of others and once told me that “true joy comes from when you help someone else.” Those are words to live by. Her public service was an inspirational and even though she is gone her motto of “helping others” will live on.
— David Brewer, New Albany Township Trustee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.