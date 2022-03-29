'Heroes' wouldn't side with Putin
Bill Smith's letter needs no reply. However, I would like to make a couple historical comments.
General George Patton wanted to continue WW II by fighting and defeating the Russians. General Curtis LaMay, who destroyed more of Japan with incendiary bombs than was done with the atomic bombs, asked President Kennedy for permission to bomb the Cuban missile sites.
I would guess that neither of these "heroes" would suggest diplomacy with Putin, "Vladimir the Great" not with standing.
William C. Dellinger
Sellersburg
Georgetown residents supports Steve Bush
I was a parent of a middle school cross country student and had the great fortune of meeting Steve Bush in his role as one of the coaches. In daily interactions, I witnessed Steve setting a great example day in and day out. My observation of him, he is very respectful and genuine, someone who delivered character building and compassion every day. Soft-spoken with a “what can I do to help you” attitude.
I’m sure Steve won’t have all of the answers or make every citizen of Floyd County happy, but without a doubt, with his deep-rooted morals and values, he will give 100% in making a difference.
I’m sure this position like all elected positions isn’t easy. I do believe Steve will bring his all to the difficult uncomfortable situations that will come with this position.
Take the time to let your voice be heard, vote Steve Bush for Sheriff.
Bea Rudy
Georgetown
Dodd's ACLU stance is revealing
I keep wondering about editorial columnist Lindon Dodd and he keeps revealing himself with asides like this last one: "I often liken the ACLU to the NCAA regarding legally defending things. Usually if either of them makes a decision I am usually on the complete and polar opposite side of the issue."
Wow. I would like to address some of the legal positions that the American Civil Liberties Union has taken over the past 100 years as a non-profit citizens organization. And I'm not even a member. During the Trump administration the ACLU filed 56 lawsuits challenging his assault on the Constitution. It fought Trump's original ban on Muslim travel to this country. It fought the Trump ban on transgenders serving in the military. It helped strike down North Carolina's harsh voter suppression law. It fought for the freedom to marry law (and won). It blocked 300 laws in 50 states that restricted reproductive rights.
It helped over-rule a school system that strip-searched a 13-year-old girl upon the accusation of another student. And if you go back into the records aways you find the ACLU seeking to obtain public records on the Bush CIA torture system. It sought full CIA accountability for those authorizing the torture.
Remember the Brown v. Board of Education case in 1954 that declared racially segregated schools in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment? The ACLU shared that victory with the NAACP. Those people who seem to view the ACLU as a leftist organization forget about the 1978 case in Skokie, Ill, where many residents were Holocaust survivors. The homegrown neo-Nazis planning to stage a march were stopped by the city. The ACLU--in unwavering commitment to principle--sued to allow the march (and won).
I could go on, all the way back to the Scopes trial in Tennessee when the ACLU backed the science teacher who wanted to teach about evolution. The ACLU has participated in more U.S. Supreme Court cases than any other organization.
My only conclusion is that Mr. Dodd does not favor civil rights for all Americans, not the minorities, only the ones who look more like him and do majoritarian things. Are we to assume that Mr. Dodd does not look favorably upon student privacy, or education for all races equally and together, or making voting easier, or anybody in a small political minority, or anyone in the minority on religious views?
Now that I know more about the person writing these columns I can more easily weigh his opinions on everything.
David Ross Stevens
Borden
