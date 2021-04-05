Clarksville overlooked in NT story
The late Paul Harvey did a piece one time on good news. He went on and illustrated how spreading the good news always fails. People want to see conflict and bad news. Today more than ever that is so true.
Perhaps that’s why N-T reporter failed to check out our town when putting together his piece labeled “Southern Indiana governments researching options for relief funding.” We often get overlooked. Our town has been run by the top-of-line professionals with conflicts resolved efficiently and internally. Yes not much interest in that.
He inquired at the City of Charlestown with one-third the population of Clarksville. Why not Clarksville? Then add in we have more traffic than any other community on this side of the river what with people passing through and all our shopping and eating establishments. This, too, affects our need for grants and obtaining them.
Starting with the previous town council president, Paul Fetter, he silently but aggressively with his outstanding vision moved the town forward to new heights.
Now Councilman [A.D.] Stonecipher is a financial expert. He could have told you we're 12% down on revenue due to the pandemic. As head of the Redevelopment Commission he could have provided a plethora of relevant information on grants and related information and the need for them.
With regard to the grants, we do not have a dedicated grants person or a contracted outside agency. Each department head along with [Town Manager Kevin] Baity watch various print/electronic publications for announcements plus our professional organizations keep us apprised of open requests. Some Council members are also knowledgeable of grant opportunities and pass those along.
Once a grant opportunity is identified, there is a number of staff who collaborates to pull the information together and apply, and then once awarded, a single point of contact is designated to serve as the grant administrator. Now since Jeffersonville received $209.62 per individual and Clarksville's $208.37 it’s a difference I can live with given without the need and cost of outside help.
Of future news interest ... Baity would be an invaluable source. For example acting much like a CEO he holds a weekly meeting with all the managers to coordinate efforts and to keep everyone informed.
On second thought I’m not disappointed by the News-Tribune ignoring us. As the saying goes, “no new is good news” and to me that’s just fine.
John Krueger, Clarksville
Sisters condemn racism, violence
The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, stand with countless others in condemning the rampant racism, white supremacy, and misogyny that are fueling the increasing violence in our country.
The recent mass shootings as well as the daily acts of bullying and intimidation experienced by our Asian sisters and brothers are but one example of how we as a people are not living up to the Gospel call to love all generously and without exception.
We grieve with the Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities and with the citizens of Atlanta as we offer our prayerful support for all who have lost loved ones to hateful acts of violence. We pray as well for all our Asian sisters and brothers who live in fear of harm for themselves or others and/or who are mentally and emotionally re-living prior experiences of degradation or harm.
We are particularly heartsick over the events in Atlanta because of their impact on our Asian members and because of the relationships we have formed during 100 years of ministry in Taiwan and China. We continue to pray for healing — both for the aggressors and for those subjected to their aggression.
As Sisters of Providence committed to living in right relationship, we acknowledge our own complicity in structural and institutional racism. We commit to ridding ourselves and our country of this terrible evil and pledge to do our part in creating “the beloved community,” a world based on equality of persons and love for all.
The General Council of the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana
Sister Dawn Tomaszewski, General Superior
Sister Lisa Stallings, Vicar and General Councilor
Sisters Mary Beth Klingel, Jeanne Hagelskamp and Jenny Howard, General Councilors
