Bad leadership is awakening Americans
It is obvious we American citizens are angry, frustrated, disgusted, dismayed, depressed, cynical, sarcastic, alarmed, worried, lack confidence/trust of the politicos, etc.
COVID-19 certainly was a world event but another event occurred on Jan. 20, 2021, inauguration day, when the USA started down the wrong track. No wonder people continue with these emotions considering our so-called political leaders who continually lie, flip flop, connive, spin, bait and switch, circle back, tell you what you want to hear, use skulduggery, are phony, hypocritical, unethical and unprofessional and work for the benefit of their party and themselves.
The politicos live in La-La land and are out of touch. Many are arrogant, naïve, incompetent, care but NOT that much and are plagued with CSS (Common Sense Stupidity) disease, illogic and lunacy. They only care about future votes. They think they are above the law and the Constitution and think because they are college educated that they know best. And longevity does not equate to competence. When’s the last time ole Joe bought gasoline or Nancy shopped for groceries? To them the common citizens are merely ants. They all forget the taxpayers are their employers! If they had real jobs, they would be fired. Time limits are definitely warranted.
Per Abe Lincoln: “You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.”
Many people keep asking: “Where is God? Why doesn’t He intervene?” Many spiritual leaders say He has a plan which He will unveil when the time is right. Then it will be evident to all of us.
After the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, Japan’s mastermind Admiral Yamamoto said: “I fear all we done is to awaken the sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.” Many times all of us need a jump start. I believe God’s plan is unveiling and is awakening us sleeping giants aka the American citizens.
So push back, take control, say no way, not in my house, you work for us. And never give up on what is right, moral and decent. Re-instate God, common sense, respect and honor back into our great country. Purge the buzzards and MAGA.
Robert Tylicki
New Albany
Resources available to help quit tobacco
The American Cancer Society has hosted the Great American Smokeout on the third Thursday in November for 40 years. The Great American Smokeout is a day people across the United States make a date to quit, initiate a date to begin a smoking cessation plan, or challenge loved ones to quit tobacco products. The American Society reminds people that they do not have to quit smoking in one day, but to start with day one!
In Indiana, we have a wonderful resource for people that are seeking to quit using tobacco products. The Indiana Tobacco Quitline is a FREE resource that offers professional and proven resources to help people quit tobacco products. The Indiana tobacco quitline offers a quit coach. The quit coach is an expert who specializes in helping people quit tobacco. The TEXT2QUIT program connects people to a quit coach and web coach through text messages. The web coach provides access to online tools, videos, a progress tracker, and the ability to interact with others quitting. Free nicotine replacement therapy products are available to those that qualify. Another option is a quit guide book that is a book to help the individual to stick with their personalized quit plan.
The contact number for the quitline is 1-800-Quit-Now. If you are calling from a phone number outside of Indiana area codes, the number 1-866-784-8454.
The Minority Clark County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coordinators are available to assist employers and medical providers. Resources available to employers are resources for employees to quit smoking and promote a smoke-free workplace. For medical providers, the coordinators can provide resources on how to refer their patients to the quitline. If you are interested in receiving resources, please contact Angie Moore, Minority Tobacco Prevention Coordinator at Community Action of Southern Indiana (CASI) at (812)288-6451 extension 2122 or by email at Amoore@casi1.org. Or contact Annie Reiss Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coordinator at LifeSprings Health Care Systems at (812) 557-8591 or by email at annie.reiss@lifespringhealthsystems.org.
Make today day one.
Angie Moore
Minority Tobacco Prevention Coordinator, Community Action of Southern Indiana
