Letters to the Editor

Jenny Higbie advocates for students
Transparency, communication, and "standing up for the taxpayers." These non-specific terms are common around election time. If you don't stake a position, there is always something to stand on, argue about, or defend yourself with. That's the easy part. The hard part comes when candidates are tasked with taking a meaningful position on something. It gets hard when folks ask "what have you done for me lately?" I want to support a school board candidate who isn't afraid to take a position on issues and who can proudly stand behind a record of success and leadership as a school board member. That candidate is Jenny Higbie.
Transparency and Communication. One of Jenny's first efforts on the board was to ensure all meetings were streamed live. The meetings are archived as well. It doesn't get much more transparent than that. She is well known for her responsiveness to concerns that are addressed to her, and she is always willing to explain her position on issues.
Fiscal Management — Stand up for Taxpayers. The last few years in NAFC Schools have seen teacher raises, new sports facilities, and numerous (and desperately needed) referendum projects. Yet, NAFC Schools have experienced three years of tax reductions and balanced budgets. Our schools are on sound financial grounds. We know that more students means more funding from the State, and it is imperative for our district to attract new students. Continuing to attract and retain the best teachers and showing dedication to our schools by investing in salaries, facilities and student activities only help in that regard. While some districts take out ads touting their new athletic facilities to lure students, some in our district continue to bemoan the completion of the much needed upgrades to ours.
Buzz words aside, student success and well-being should be the primary goal. Throughout her first term, Jenny has been an advocate for students. She attends countless district events. She has children at all levels within the NAFC schools. We cannot lose that vital first-person perspective on our board. Jenny has also been a leader in helping navigate the uncertainties of COVID-19. Her dedication to the safety and health of students is evident.
Live-streamed meetings, responsiveness, and sound financial management — all while making improvements to facilities and ensuring student success is the number one goal. That is Jenny's record on the board, and it is why she deserves to be re-elected.
Joyce Spurgeon, Sellersburg
Terry Goodin has strong work ethic
Terry Goodin is the best choice to represent Indiana House District 66. He is endorsed by Indiana Farm Bureau’s AgELECT committee and he works to raise cattle on the family farm in Scott County. He takes the work ethic he has learned on the farm with him to the Statehouse.
As Co-Chair of the Indiana Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus, Rep. Goodin understands the importance Indiana voters place on hunting and fishing. He is a strong supporter of Indiana’s state parks and wildlife properties, which is especially important in his district; for example, District 66 includes Charlestown State Park, Clifty Falls State Park, Hardy Lake, and parts of Clark State Forest.
He has years of experience working on bi-partisan issues; given today’s difficult political climate, that sort of experience matters. He has served as Minority Leader, showing that his peers acknowledge his leadership abilities. A native of Austin, he knows how to bridge the rural/urban and partisan divides that are so prevalent in Indianapolis. Anyone who has met him can tell you he is super approachable and willing to listen, qualities often lacking in elected officials these days.
Finally, Rep. Goodin values education; in fact, he has been called “one of our leading voices of sanity on the education debate” by one of his peers in the legislature. Having served as a teacher, he is now the superintendent of Crothersville Community Schools and has a doctorate in Education from IU. He even decided to get into politics because he saw how policies made at the capitol impacted schools throughout the state.
Southern Indiana voters would be wise to keep Terry Goodin as our State Representative.
Tobin Williamson, Charlestown
