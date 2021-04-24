PRO Act puts workers, families first
For years policymakers, lobbyists and CEOs have stopped at nothing to eliminate workers’ rights. They’ve weakened the Labor Relations Act and have continually attacked bargaining rights. It is now harder than ever to form a union and we have seen the consequences in the past 30 years: increasing economic inequality and lack of social mobility.
In a recent [article] by Daniel Suddeath in the News and Tribune, “Less than 40% of Southern Indiana Workers have a ‘good job,’” provides a great snapshot into our situation locally. Jobs in the study which are defined as “good” had two requirements, that workers were paid around $36,500 annually and provided health insurance. Only 39.7% of workers in our region fit into this category!
We shouldn’t be proud of this statistic and our elected officials shouldn’t be either. We have the opportunity to increase the number of good jobs in our region through the PRO Act. The Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act would ensure workers have a fair chance at negotiating with their employers.
Here in Southern Indiana most of us aren’t corporate managers, CEOs or operators of hedge funds. We are simply workers, working every day to make a decent living to take care of our families. The PRO Act, now in the United States Senate, would improve the lives of every working family in our country. We need our Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun to support the PRO Act and put working families first.
Jeff Withered, New Albany
Company recycles Styrofoam
Thank you for the articles on Clark and Floyd counties recycling on Earth Day. I would like to share with readers that I was happy to find a place that will recycle Styrofoam: Foam Fabricators in New Albany, 812-948-1696. They would like items to be bagged or boxed and completely white and clean (such as packaging from new toys, computers, vacuum cleaners, etc). They do not accept coolers, food containers or packaging peanuts.
Yvonne Knight, Jeffersonville
