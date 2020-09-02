Letters to the Editor

Libraries offer more than books
As schools reopen, we want to remind parents and residents how the school and public libraries are community resources with more than physical books and digital resources. Friendly librarians are ready to assist you.
Whether in-person, hybrid, remote learning, or homeschooling, children need time to read stories for pleasure. Reading literacy is fundamental to success in school, work, and life. Books build empathy by giving children a mirror to see themselves and a window into the lives of others. Be assured that physical books and learning materials are safely circulated through time quarantines and/or disinfecting processes at school and public libraries. Many school and public libraries offer hold-and-pickup or curbside service, and many resumed full library services.
All Hoosiers have free access to digital resources through the INSPIRE, Indiana’s virtual library, at inspire.in.gov, with special access to teachingbooks.net. Most school libraries and public libraries offer a range of eBooks and audiobooks and librarians to teach you how to use on your personal or school-provided device. Don’t have internet? Visit your local public library branch — where Wi-Fi is likely available even in the parking lot. Need a tutorial? Librarians are available in person, online, and by telephone.
September is Library Card Sign-up Month. A library card provides access to millions of print and digital resources. Check with your child’s school. Or visit www.ilfonline.org/page/wi-fi-map to find the public library branch nearest you.
Leslie Sutherlin, Aurora, Ind., Indiana Library Federation President
Voting for issues, not candidates
Why vote for Trump or even Biden? To answer those who would say “I can’t believe you would vote for Trump” or “I can’t believe you would vote for Biden,” well, folks, listen.
I’m not just voting for him or him, either. I’m voting for the Second Amendment. I’m voting for the next supreme court justice. I’m voting for the electoral college, and the Constitutional Republic we live in. I’m voting for the Police, and law and order. I’m voting for the military, and the veterans who fought for and died for America. I’m voting for the Flag that is always missing from the Democratic background. I’m voting for the right to speak my opinion and not be censored. (Does the media and Facebook come to mind)? I’m voting for secure borders. I’m voting for the people who will get rid of illegal aliens breaking the law, I’m voting for the people who will get rid of the terrorists, racists, Antifa, looters, and murderers on our streets. I’m voting for the right to praise my God without fear. I’m voting for every unborn soul some people want to murder. I’m voting for freedom and the American Dream. I’m voting for good and against evil.
I’m not just voting for one person, I’m voting for the future of my Country — America! What and who are you voting for? And why? I’ll wait to hear from you.
John Lallemand, Dade City, Fla. (formerly of New Albany)
