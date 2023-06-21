Resident thankful for church bells
To St. Augustine Catholic Church in downtown Jeffersonville.
Thank you for ringing your church bells everyday. For me, it is the sound of freedom and a reminder of so many blessings.
Saundra Duffee, Jeffersonville
Resident's actions not forgotten
We would like to respond to the comments by George Mouser regarding rural sewers in Borden and Sellersburg.
To allow high density rural development, sadly it appears to remain legal for a developer to orchestrate via eminent domain the condemnation of any private property. An investor-owned sewage plant can obtain eminent domain authority from the IURC. The developer then simply promises to pay for the sewer line and donate it to the investors in the plant. The quid pro quo? The plant will threaten to condemn any landowners’ property along the line. When this happened to us, Mr. Mouser was present at all hearings both here and on appeal in Indianapolis.
In closing, two of Mr. Mouser’s conclusions do warrant comment. 1) “…I hope my presence will have been of some value to my neighbors.” Invaluable.
2) “I’m miserably limited in what I can do at age 95…”. Au contraire, at four and three quarters score, you still rock and remain a force.
Dan Danzl MD
Joanna Danzl
Floyds Knobs
Bearno's supports community
I would like to give a big Shout-Out to Bearno's in New Albany for donating 35 pizzas to the Community Kitchen in Jeffersonville on June 13. This was a huge treat for those coming in to have lunch. Way to go Bearno's. Thanks!
Bruce Williams, Jeffersonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.