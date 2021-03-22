Council's sewer board plan smells
To the City Council of Charlestown,
I will only say shame, shame, and more shame regarding the attempt to adopt a sewer board where none is necessary. Worse, an attempt to adopt a board without seeking input from your constituents. The question becomes who do you think is paying the bills in this city? Guess what, it is not your council lawyer who stands to bill us every time he shows up. It is not the appointed representative of your choosing who will be paid for every attendance. It certainly will not be the sewer utility that this board will be free to spend, spend, spend without regard of citizens' pocketbooks.
There is a glaring hypocrisy here for a group of elected Republicans whose party mantra is small government. While you can say taxes will not be raised rest assured our costs will. What is the difference? Presently, we have control of cost of our sewer utility. Given a free ranging board, cost concerns go out the window or down the pipe in this case. The further hypocrisy is members of this council have had ample opportunity in past administrations to propose this. Why now? Is it embarrassment or greed that prevents you from acknowledging the successful efforts of Dr. Hodges to whip our sewer utility into shape?
We elected Dr. Hodges as mayor on the platform of openness. This smells of the same old backroom deals of the past. This council needs to get its head out council attorney Gillenwater’s skirts and think for itself and think for the good of their constituents. You may be the elected ones, but we are paying the bills. Oh, and try not to take this personally. The city is everyone’s.
Irv Meurer, Charlestown
No tax money for private schools
I’m totally against Indiana bill HB1005 and always have been. New Albany’s Ed Clere co-sponsored this bill and hasn’t answered any of my letters or emails in over two years yet he’s my representative.
Keep Charter/Catholic/Lutheran/Methodist etc. schools out of government money. Since they are for profit, let them raise their own money to pay their expenses. Don’t allow private institutions to take taxpayer money.
Separation of Church and State is the way our country was set up.
Religion has crept into the mainstream of American education and Republicans in general seem OK with that.
But what about all the others who disagree with spending THEIR TAX DOLLARS on someone else’s RELIGION or way of being educated?
I’m asking our local Indiana legislators Ron Grooms and Ed Clere to vote NO on this horrible bill.
Jamey Aebersold, New Albany
