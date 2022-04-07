A resource for going smoke-free
Are you an employer or an employee that would like to see their company go smoke-free? The Clark County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coordinator would love to assist you. Helping your employers go smoke-free is a win-win for you and the employee. As an employer having your employees go smoke-free will reduce worker’s compensation, employee healthcare costs, reduce employee absenteeism, increase productivity, and improve employee health and morale.
The coordinator has FREE resources to help to assist in going smoke-free such as providing smoke-free grounds policies and signage including brochures and posters for the Indiana Tobacco Quitline.
For more information or to request assistance in Clark County, contact Angie Moore, Clark County Minority Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coordinator at 812-288-6451 extension 2122 or email amoore@casi1.org or Coordinator Annie Reiss at 812-557-8591 or email annie.reiss@lifespringhealthsystems.org.
For more information or to request assistance in Floyd County, contact coordinator Rhonda Boyd-Alstott 812-945-3400 or email rhonda.alstott.ourplace@gmail.com.
Angie Moore, Clark County Minority Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coordinator
Clark Counth Coordinator Annie Reiss
Floyd County Coordinator Rhonda Boyd-Alstott
Knable is honest and able
Honest and Able. There has never been a more fitting campaign slogan. In my years of friendship with Dr. Al Knable and his family, I have always found him to be both. It is with this knowledge that I wholeheartedly endorse Al Knable for your next Floyd County Commissioner. Al is measured in his decision making, always bringing his common sense, rational approach to concerns facing the community. He is decisive, not afraid to take action, even when it may not be the easy choice. He is a leader, always willing to work together to get things done for the community.
It is this leadership, decisive and intelligent approach to governing that Floyd County needs to keep Floyd County successfully moving forward.
Heather R. Peters
Jeffersonville
EDITOR’S NOTE: In order to be published before the May 3 primary, all election letters related to the primary must be received by noon on April 27.
