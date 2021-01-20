Letters to the Editor

President Trump incorrectly accused
I listened to President Trump’s whole speech. His use of words such as “peaceful” and “patriotic” should not have incited the riot that occurred Jan 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C.
President Trump has been successful in making many important changes: creating jobs, building the wall, keeping immigrants from entering America illegally, negotiating other countries to pay their fair share of tariffs, rebuilding the military and space programs, supporting (not defunding) the police, renegotiating trade agreements to our financial advantage, making us energy independent with his oil and gas projects thus making the U.S. less dependent upon foreign oil. This list is only a small percentage of his accomplishments. President Trump accomplished more than any president I have known.
Granting citizenship to millions of immigrants at a time when many Americans have lost jobs due to the COVID-19 is not a good plan. The immigrants will compete for jobs and benefits such as Social Security, Medicare, education, among others. Additionally, Biden’s increase of taxes superimposed upon difficult economic times is bad timing and will intensify some citizens’ financial problems.
In all my 81-years, I have never seen politicians/citizens so vindictive. I am very frustrated, disappointed, upset and feel like I have been impeached. In my estimation, Trump has been subjected to unnecessary abuse during the last four years.
President Trump can be assured that this follower will continue to support him. Because of the errors found during audits, I agree with him that the November election was stolen. I wonder how many accusers listened to his speech in its entirety before they found him guilty of inciting a riot. My guess is very few.
Sylvia Savage, Greenville
‘United in rebuilding our bond’
My heart almost burst with joy....hearing the winner was my boy. But in two seconds the joy was descending ...as the lie propagated by those ending.
I knew no one would believe ....we are a people not so easily deceived, but the lie grew larger and louder and longer and then some said well it must be....
I watched as our brothers beat each other...I watched in shock at what I saw. At the very place, the very heart of our democracy...one which will NOT fall.
I felt their poison words, their faces lit with rage...denied what I saw and heard...the sight of the war they wage....but they justify their violence...in their belief of a phantom truth, but the truth sits back in silence...while those ending shout of a righteous coup.
Too lowly to admit the lie....isolated, alone and cowered, how ironic it is that you were destroyed....by the very people who wield you your power...
The dark night of your reign is over ...and has awakened the dawn of the light, to warm the world you made colder.....and bring truth to those who believed your lies.
Lest you forget, it bears repeating...we are United in rebuilding our bond. We will continue to heal and get back to Peace..and we’ll get there now that you’re gone.
Kim Poore, Jeffersonville
Legislators fail to raise tobacco tax
To: Ed Clere and Ron Grooms,
The public waits and waits on Hoosier legislators to do OUR will but they just don’t listen to us. Seventy percent of Hoosiers want a raise in tobacco tax but you all just don’t have the guts and will to do it.
Year after year we wait while more and more people start smoking and increase the cost to every Hoosier in medical $$. And not to mention the 14 years in premature deaths to the average smoker.
Why do you insist on listening to the tobacco company lobbyist, convenience stores, gas stations and every other place that sells tobacco?
WE THE PEOPLE HAVE ASKED YOU FOR YEARS TO DO THE RIGHT THING BUT YOU REFUSE. WHY?
I don’t have room on this page to list all the people I know who are disgusted with your lack of action.
Disappointed,
Jamey Aebersold, New Albany
Pence, McConnell unworthy of praise
Read with interest Susan Duncan’s column about responsibilities and victories at the U. S. Capitol riot. On one point I strongly disagree.
Mitch McConnell and Mike Pence did not bravely step forward. They were forced into FINALLY giving voice to the truth of the election results. Their shame is being too cowardly to call a lie to the president’s ELECTION in an honest election two months ago. Pence will leave office and hopefully he will remain in Washington.
Unfortunately, McConnell has just been re-elected so Kentucky will be stuck with him for years to come.
Viviene M. Bussey, Marysville
Hospital shot process goes smoothly
Huge “atta-boy” to Dr. Kristina Box (Indiana Department of Health), and all the staff involved in administration of the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Clark Memorial hospital. The entire process was very quick (less than 30 minutes) and easy. The staff took every opportunity to minimize time and make it almost enjoyable. THANK YOU CMH!
Bill Longest, Clarksville
