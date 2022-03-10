Reader supports Grubbs for state rep
On Tuesday, May 3, I will be voting for Jackie Bright Grubbs for Indiana State Representative, District 72. Jackie will bring legislative voice back to the citizens of Floyd County.
Our lives as Americans have drastically changed in the past two years and not for the better. Government bureaucrats have imposed mandates and sanctions against the citizens, affecting our rights of free speech, medical autonomy, and the practice of religion. This is simply not the direction a democracy should be headed.
These same powerful bureaucrats have caused the closure of many small businesses and the current supply chain disruptions, resulting in empty shelves at grocery stores, and now, record high gasoline prices at the pump. All of these are now making parents have to make choices between feeding their children properly and themselves getting to work. These issues are simply not fair and need to be reversed. I realize the party now in power continues to put the blame on the pandemic but that simply has to stop!! It is their poor decision making that has caused these issues.
These currently elected officials don’t work for the citizens in their districts, but instead, they take care of the special interest groups who fund their campaigns. We need to restore our Constitutional rights. It is time to elect citizens who will repel government overreach and corporate greed in our legislative branches.
I invite you to join me in supporting Jackie Bright Grubbs for Indiana State Representative.
Mary Catherine Bir
New Albany
Ukraine war a sign of the times
There are the signs of the time in which the world lives.
With Russia invading Ukraine, this is not David versus Goliath. This is not NATO versus an authoritarian rule. This is not all the world's anti-god leaders venomous rhetoric towards one another, against one another, til the pot boils over into a full blown world war.
This tumult in Ukraine in a shaking of a nation for refugees to flee while there is still time to escape the horror that will follow, particularly Israel's refugees fleeing to Israel. God's gathering to a land that is theirs by promise. This second exodus from Russia is on the heels of the Russian army's capture of Chernobyl. This is important because Chernobyl is where the USSR began to crumble (1986.)
Five years later the USSR fell in 1991. That was Israel's first exodus to the promised land.
Thirty years latter, Ukraine's Chernobyl is where Putin has begun the resurrection of the old Soviet empire. All Jews had not left fragmented Russia until this renewed shaking began, giving them another chance to return. Russia is certain to prevail over Ukraine to what extent, God knows.
The David and Goliath will not happen until Russia tries this same strategy towards Israel, and there the Russians will be totally destroyed according to scripture. It will take several months to bury them. (Ezekiel 39.)
Russia may glory in short victory, and all the world may cringe in fear of what may come upon this earth. But, God is God and there is no other. (Isaiah 45:22.)
Leroy Heil
Jeffersonville
A response to recent letters
I appreciate the opportunity to respond to both of the letters that appeared in Tuesday's N&T.
Mr. Jim Reed wrote, “Time to Stop Living in the Past,” which was in response to my letter, “Democratic Party Faces Dilemma.” I appreciate Mr. Reed responding to my letter, and relish a honest debate with those that see things differently, but I fear that he has missed my point entirely.
It is not a matter of my candidate losing, or things not going my way. I can accept it when a race has been fairly run and lost. That is democracy. But surely, anyone that observes politics honestly and critically knows this was not the case in 2020. I am not saying that it was lost at the ballot box even though there were numerous voting irregularities. I am saying that we neither have a fair nor truthful press, nor do we have a fair and equal dissimulation of opinion and information on the internet thanks to “Big Tech.” And does anyone seriously doubt that the Democrat hierarchy knew that Biden was cognitively compromised prior to the election and conspired to hide it, thus putting our country in jeopardy?
As far as Mr. Reed's advice to “get on my feet and get involved” I assure him that I have. I worked for both John McCain campaigns collecting enough signatures to get him on the ballot in this congressional district, as well as going door-to-door for local candidates. In addition, I find writing letters such as this one a way to offer another point of view for consideration.
Mr. Reed is certainly right in one respect. Sometimes the easiest thing to do is just move on. But doing what is easy is not always what is right. We all need to speak out when a fraud of this magnitude has been perpetrated upon the American people. Surely we have all heard the famous quote by George Santayana, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
In response to Mr. Bob Ammerman letter, “Education Agendas Are Reason for Concern,” this is one of the most spot-on letters I have read in the N&T in sometime. Mr. Ammerman writes that local residents, “...are not rabid liberals. Is it too much to ask to occasionally have some 'conservative' editorials and articles in the Tribune?”
I wholeheartedly agree with Bob that opinions by N&T columnists have a liberal bias. A perfect example is columnist Kelly Hawes in his recent piece, “Trump lines up on the wrong side.”
With the former president out of office for more than a year, it appears that Hawes still suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Yes, Trump did say “this is genus” regarding Putin's pretense of a peacekeeping mission as justification for entering Ukraine. But haven't we heard numerous politicians, intelligent analysts, and talking heads describe Putin as smart, savvy, cunning, and devious? Are they on the wrong side too?
In an interview on the Fox Business Channel, Trump stated, “This is a holocaust. This is a horrible thing that's happening, you're witnessing.” In his speech to CPAC he clearly condemned the war, called Putin's actions “an assault on humanity” and strongly criticized the “weak response” by US and NATO. Hawes article is clearly a biased “non-story.”
If Mr. Hawes wanted to write about a Trump remark of some consequence, he should have written about the foresight Trump showed in sanctioning the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline and for taking Chancellor Angela Merkel and the European Union to task over their reliance on Russian energy and their failure to pay their fair share for NATO defenses. Trump strongly opposed the pipeline and aggressively stated his opposition with Vladimir Putin standing right beside him at their 2018 Helsinki press conference.
Russia has a long track record of cutting critical energy supplies to its neighbors during disputes, including cutting off gas to Ukraine. Trump stated that this reliance could turn Germany into a “hostage of Russia” (BBC).
Trump was the only leader that had the guts to call Europe out on their duplicity. Now we, and all of Europe, sees that Trump was right--again! Does that sound like he's “on the wrong side” Mr. Hawes?
Beth Barker
Jeffersonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.