Reader supports Grubbs for House
Recently, I was asked who I would support in the upcoming race for Indiana State House District 72. Without hesitation, I relayed my vote is going to Jackie Bright Grubbs. Jackie is a lifelong resident of Floyd County and New Albany, who values God, family, and the community. If you would like to see a Representative who will actually stand strong for family, small business and election integrity, as well as listen to the needs of the people, Jackie is the one.
Even though Jackie has not run for political office before, she has been able to amply give of her own time to attend town meetings, school board meetings, and leadership academies. I can see her passion to get the job done with a well thought out plan on how to take action and obtain results. As a representative, she will ensure our voices are heard at the state capitol and will honorably represent you the people in her district.
Here are three main components of her platform:
1-2nd Amendment. Jackie is in full support of citizens having the constitutional right to possess and carry firearms for personal protection and hunting.
2-Jackie is pro-life. Convinced that life begins at conception she will work diligently to protect the most vulnerable and precious life in the womb and the remainder of life after birth.
3-Jackie will put forth every effort to stop pervasive government overreach. She will work to ensure that individuals are able to make their own choices regarding medical decisions; business practices; property rights; transportation; freedom of speech; religion and taxation.
These are three significant convictions that Jackie holds. There are more and I encourage the dear reader of this letter to investigate beginning with Jackie’s website.
If you want two more years of the same, uninspiring leadership that we’ve had at the State House for years, Jackie is probably not your candidate. But, if you want a dramatic and better change in the way government works, vote for Jackie Bright Grubbs on May 3.
For more about Jackie Bright Grubbs see: www.Jackie4indiana.com
Jennifer Sarles, Lanesville
Who can you trust today?
My earthly heroes are Jesus Christ my Lord and Savior, Gen. Douglas MacArthur, Gen. George Patton, Gen. Curtis LeMay, Senator Barry Goldwater, IU Coach Bobby Knight (the “General), Pres. Ronald Reagan, Alaskan Gov. Sarah Palin, and Pres. Donald Trump. The media hated, and still hates, all of them.
Who can you trust in today? God and His Word are number one for me. And far down on my list are Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian Pres. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and U. S. Pres. Joe Biden.
I have read the letters to the editor written by historians Carl Kramer and Curt Peters on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and I take a different viewpoint on the objectives of the invasion. I am not a trained historian like Kramer and Peters are, but I have lived through an exciting slice of world history since I was born here in Southern Indiana almost 85 years ago.
I served in the U. S. Army for 11 years as a private to a captain. I was a government major in college at IU. I have read dozens of biographies and have even written a biography on Floyd County’s namesake and first Circuit judge, Judge Davis Floyd. As a youth, I lived in Chevy Chase, Maryland where my father was a Quartermaster officer in the War Department for the entirety of WW II, and then we lived in Alaska at Ft. Richardson. I am a prolific reader!
About the time I was finishing college, I read an article in the Reader’s Digest magazine praising Fidel Castro. The next time I encountered Cuban Pres. Castro was during the Cuban Missile Crisis in the fall of 1962. I had just gotten out of three years of active duty in the U. S. Army and had entered law school. Among other things on active duty, I had been a pilot flying light fixed-wing aircraft in the Second US Army Missile Command at Ft. Carson, CO.
I have always been a Southern Indiana “common sense” kind of person. I came from a long line of farmers and a few tradesmen and their respective spouses.
I remember when U. S. C. I. A. Pilot Gary Powers, a U. S. civilian, was shot down over the Soviet Union (U. S. S. R.) flying a U. S. U-2 spy plane on May 1, 1960. I recently read an article in the Aviation History magazine about another U. S. spy plane (a civilian Connie) that was shot down by a North Korean MIG-21 on April 15, 1969. This plane was flying close to both North Korea and the Soviet Union. It carried 30 Sailors and one Marine, all of whom were killed. The plane was modified to carry an abundance of spying electronics. It was obvious from its external equipment that it was a spy plane.
I am convinced that one of the reasons that Putin attacked Ukraine was to advert the U.S.’s history of spying on Russia. Biden and his family have been trying to Americanize Ukraine and enriching themselves in the process. How many U. S. missiles aimed at Russia, did Biden plan to put on the Russian border? It was a security issue for Putin.
Back to the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. The U. S. had just put missiles in Turkey and Italy. In retaliation the Soviet Union proposed to put its missiles in Cuba. I told my wife at the time that it was likely that I would be sent to Cuba to fight. But, Pres. Kennedy had the good sense to get Pres. Khrushchev to back down and the missiles were removed. Unknown to the public, Kennedy agreed to remove the U. S. missiles from Italy and Turkey. That was real diplomacy. Biden has exercised no diplomacy to avoid the invasion. What a shame!
But there is another reason for the invasion. It is a religious reason, but it is complicated to explain. Maybe, Kramer or Peters could explain it better. But let me say, there is a monument near the Kremlin in Moscow called “Vladimir the Great.” It is not Putin’s statue, but the statue of Vladimir I, who at one time was the Grand Prince of Kiev from 980 to 1015 AD in what is now the Ukraine. Kiev is similar in kind for the Russians today that Jerusalem in Israel is for the Jews, Christians, and Muslims today. Vladimir the Great is considered a Saint and the founder of the Russian Orthodox Church. Kiev is an important city for that church’s history — just like Jerusalem!
The Ukrainian president has absolutely no credentials to be the leader of that country. He’s a professional actor. At least Pres. Reagan had experience as president of the Actors Union and Governor of California. Zelensky is a puppet for Biden and has destroyed his country. Where was diplomacy? The war in Ukraine could have been avoided. Pres. Kennedy avoided a war with the Soviet Union and Biden is starting a war with Russia.
In whom do I trust? I trust in God!
Bill Smith, New Albany
