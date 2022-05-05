Taxpayers shouldn't pay for council insurance
The taxpayers of Jeffersonville provide great health, dental and vision benefits to all our full-time city employees, those working more than 37.5 hours per week.
Our police officers, firefighters, administrators, sanitation workers, etc. deserve great care for themselves and their families. But our city councilmen are not full-time. They meet twice a month for an hour or less. Their annual salary is $15,000 each ($17,000 for the president) and they are paid whether they attend the meetings or not. Most of them have full-time jobs, including teacher, lawyer, realtor, deputy sheriff, businessman, EMT, etc. They do not depend on their salary from the council as their primary source of income. Yet they can participate in the same healthcare benefits as our full-time city workers.
It costs taxpayers approximately $28,000 per year to provide one councilman with family healthcare coverage. If just six of them participate in the insurance, it costs taxpayers almost $700,000 during their term in office, money that could be spent on our community and benefit everyone.
Councilmen should be ashamed to take from taxpayers in this manner. Their healthcare benefits should come from their full-time employers, not from taxpayers. Their salaries plus estimated insurance cost us over $1.2 million during their tenure. It seems that politicians today do not think twice about betraying the trust of the taxpayers when it comes to enriching themselves.
Councilman Scott Hawkins said that state law allows them to participate in city insurance. But state law certainly doesn’t force them to participate. They choose to participate. Perhaps we should ask Mr. Hawkins if he will work to end this practice should he win his bid for state representative? It is pure greed and needs to stop.
Alice Butler
Jeffersonville
Some thoughts about the primary election
No, this is not about who won or lost. Since April 18 this newspaper has had a poll that asked, “Should primaries be taxpayer-funded, or should they be paid for by the political party?” At this time the voting favors having the political parties pay for the primaries with 72% of those taking the poll choosing that option.
One of the benefits that might come from this would be that candidates and their parties might have less to spend on mailers and phone calls to prospective voters. My household (two members) received at least 53 pieces of mail from 14 candidates. Half of them sent more than 3 pieces, with the top 4 sending 9, 8, 7, and 7 pieces. I have previously ranted about the number of solicitations received from nonprofits but these people did their best to match those organizations. Could this indicate how they might spend tax dollars if elected?
At least they did not flood the television channels with ads, something we are now seeing due to the upcoming primary in Louisville. People wonder why residents don’t vote. I feel that many either have just had enough or that they are so confused they don’t know who to believe.
While I have now disposed of many of the mailings, I am saving the ones from those who will be in the general election to see if they change their tunes and whether they continue to flood the mail at that time.
Speaking of flooding, I encourage everyone to take note of which roadside signs are taken down last. If they are ones for people who will be candidates in the general election, it might be significant to see how much they care about the beauty of our area in spring.
David Isaacs
New Albany
Take action to protect the environment
The News and Tribune Editorial Board’s article, “OUR VIEW: On Earth Day, ask 'What can I do?’” of April 22, 2022 is a refreshing piece that exemplifies progress on a local scale. Far too often, media outlets portray climate change and other environmental afflictions as hopeless challenges to overcome. When everyday people see these reports of increasingly destabilized planetary systems, climate change can seem too daunting a task to mitigate. In contrast, when we see the positive measures taken close to home, we feel more inspired and strong-willed to work with others to fortify our local and global communities.
The most critical part of this article is how it highlights the regional collaboration occurring in Southern Indiana to regenerate and sustain our natural capital. Seeing the cities of Jeffersonville and Clarksville undergoing reforestation through tree-planting projects and the creation of new parks sends a message that our community leaders are committed to fostering a sustainable urban environment. Many times, these efforts go unnoticed so I would like to thank all leaders prioritizing reforestation and environmental stewardship in our communities.
So, as the article raises the question, what can we do? Local groups like Louisville Grows—an urban forestry nonprofit—and Southern Indiana Citizens’ Climate Lobby—a bipartisan nonprofit focused on climate advocacy— are just a few grassroots organizations that anyone in our community can get involved with and immediately start making an impact. Write letters to companies, elected officials, and other stakeholders with decision-making powers. Most importantly, engage with others and show kindness to all no matter their political associations or backgrounds. The possibilities for change and action are limitless.
Zachary Giuffre
Jeffersonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.