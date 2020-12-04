Are Floyd commissioners' decisions made on our behalf?
On Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, the Floyd County Commissioners, after originally tabling the issue, voted not to certify the contract of Dr. Tom Harris, Director of the Floyd County Health Department since 2006. Commissioners Shawn Carruthers and John Schellenberger voted in favor of the motion not to certify, whereas Commissioner Tim Kamer voted against the motion.
This decision was made in the midst of the worst phase of the worst pandemic in 100 years. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Data Report, the positivity rate for Floyd County is 9.17%. We have lost 80 lives to the disease to date. In addition, per the COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Tool, currently in Floyd County, the chance of one individual with an active COVID infection being present at a gathering of 10 individuals is 30%, 25 individuals is 59% and for 50 individuals is 83%.
Dr. Harris has made some decisions that some find controversial but there is no doubt that the decisions were meant to protect the health, safety, and welfare of Floyd County residents. These decisions, however, have angered some, particularly those refusing to accept the reality of COVID-19 and the threat that it presents to our health.
Neither Commissioner Carruthers nor Commissioner Schellenberger have given a reason for their refusal to certify Dr. Harris. This, coupled with the Commissioners' insistence on continuing to meet in-person and requiring Floyd County residents who wish to address the Commissioners to agree to address them in person, leads me to wonder about their own willingness/ability to accept the reality surrounding the current pandemic.
It is the job of representatives to make decisions on behalf of others. This cannot be done in the absence of data, facts, and a sense of accountability to others. I have been impressed with the degree of accountability of the New Albany City Council (who have chosen to meet virtually during the pandemic) as well as their willingness to examine data and fact when I attend their meetings. I would like to trust equally that the Floyd County Commission is capable of making responsible decisions on behalf of their constituents, but with their insistence on continuing to meet in person and their refusal to explain their decision to reject certification of Dr. Harris, I find it difficult to trust that their decisions are made on our, their constituents’ behalf.
Lili Lutgens
New Albany
Indiana Code clear on choosing health officer
I am neither an attorney at law nor a grammarian but I find Indiana Code 16-20-2-16 to be brief, explicit and in easily understandable English. This code clearly states that each local Board of Health shall appoint a Health Officer and the appointment shall be certified by the County Executive and sent to the State Department.
The word shall is not equivocal, it is not a synonym for maybe.
There is no provision for the executive (the three County Commissioners) to exercise any choice. The County Commissioners either certify the appointment as made by the Board of Health or they are not abiding by the law.
If the attorney for both the Commissioners and the Health Department (Rick Fox) has a different interpretation he should publish his view.
George Mouser
Floyds Knobs
Questions for the Floyd County commissioners
Questions for county commissioners. In what manner was Dr. Harris considered to no longer be capable to perform his duties? If it was a question of medical competence, who on the commission is medically trained, or who advised the commission? Why the lack of transparency? Why change just when the pandemic is surging throughout Indiana?
Edward J. Ryan, MD
Floyds Knobs
Commissioners' action may be letter of law, but spirit...?
Thank you so much for the thoughtful and well-written opinion on the ouster of Tom Harris. Is anyone else concerned about the timing of this decision? Definitely the two commissioners knew to vote when they had the majority; it may be the letter of the law, but the spirit of it smells to high heaven. At a time when our county is lucky enough to be able to get vaccines to our frontline workers, do we really need to have someone in that position who has to start from the ground up? Dr. Harris is on the frontline of this in his role as an ER physician at Baptist, and has had to see the most vulnerable of our population succumb to this. I thought this slick brand of politics and cronyism was just for the folks a little higher up on the political food chain. This edict will affect everyone in Floyd County; Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, etc. I am so comforted to know that the voice of the people and common sense are held in such low regard.
Connie J.A. Glotzbach-Sturgeon
New Albany
Thank you to public servants, first responders of Clarksville
On Oct. 22, 2020 I suffered two injuries while hiking along the Falls of the Ohio. With one surgery down and one to go I wanted to write this letter to express my gratitude. My injuries required the expertise of six professional rescuers to carry me approximately 200 yards out of the rocky terrain. The good people of Clarksville, Indiana and I are fortunate to have Jeff Bell, Tom Upton, Justin Gouldy, Dennis Brishabar, Warren Gravel, and Brandon Helton working for the B crews of Fire Department Stations 1 and 3. These gentlemen showed the utmost professional care and attention in transporting me safely back to my vehicle so my wife could drive me back to the ER in Lexington, Ky. An individual with the New Chapel EMS made certain I was able to make the journey before departing . Dale Brown and Allan Goldstein of the Falls of the Ohio River State Park remained with me until the rescue team arrived. I hope the residents in the area appreciate their public servants as much as I do. They are there for you as well. I also communicated with your town manager Kevin Baity and Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs. They too were very professional and represent your community well. Thank you Clarksville, Indiana for loaning me your finest in my time of need!!
Fred Culbertson
Georgetown, KY
Granted, truth in peril, but not the first time
In response to Primus Mootry’s letter on 2 December, I would advise the author ensure he is in fact writing the truth, while discussing truth decay in America. I agree with his four points regarding truth decay, particularly with regard to people’s inability to distinguish truth from opinion. Number 4 is a salient point as well, because those institutions we are supposed to regard as the main truth in our society have been ravaged of late by people seeking their own glory at the expense of their respective institutions reputation. As a consumer of 24-hour news television, social media, print media, and a citizen of America, who are we to believe? We all know there are bad actors in all industries and facets of society, as well as political bias. The question ever most on my mind is what to believe?
To Mr. Mootry’s point, If I have a right-leaning personality and live in an echo chamber with other like-minded individuals and purposefully watch and ingest biased news sources that feed that, I’ll never escape that silo. Same with those who lean left. The truth becomes what you want it to be, what fits your narrative, your version of the truth. In that regard, I call Mr. Mootry out on his assertion in the 12th paragraph, to wit; “Most of us remember for example, his claim that ordinary bleach could be used to fight COVID-19”. (“His” referring to the President). Using Mr. Mootry’s advice, I fact-checked it. Read it for yourself. https://www.politifact.com/article/2020/apr/24/context-what-donald-trump-said-about-disinfectant-/https://www.statesman.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/07/13/fact-check-did-trump-tell-people-to-drink-bleach-to-kill-coronavirus/113754708/https://www.chicagotribune.com/coronavirus/ct-nw-trump-white-house-sunlight-heat-fight-virus-20200424-7dnhtyxltvdazkp24mybuefmou-story.htmlNow, I’ll admit his comments were pithy, perhaps silly, and misconstrued. Worse, people listening took it out of context and some ingested bleach. However, in no transcript I’ve cited did he make a “claim” bleach would fight COVID. He asked a question, about a potential cure, and whether bleach or disinfectants could potentially play a part. I agree with Mr. Mootry’s main point and agree that truth is in peril. But this President is not the first to butcher the truth, and I daresay won’t be the last. “I did not have sex with that woman”. “Read my lips, no new taxes”. “I am not a crook”. Mr. Mootry’s point would have been better served had he not injected his opinion.
Clay Gabhart
Charlestown
