Letters to the Editor

International student policy change 'cruel'
“Hoosier hospitality” is a frequently used term around here, but to whom do we extend this warmth? On July 6th, U.S. Immigrations & Customs Enforcement modified the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) that will affect F-1 and M-1 international students. Amid skyrocketing COVID-19 numbers, higher education administrators must now consider that F-1 and M-1 students with valid student visas will not be able to remain in the United States unless their college or university provides in-person instruction. Administrators are now made to choose between keeping their international student body and being able to consider safer modes of online instruction.
As a professor at Hanover College, I am compelled to speak out on this issue. Our college campuses are enriched by our international student body. While any student new to college life must stumble through the acclimation process of making new friends and learning to navigate rigorous academic expectations, international students must do all this and more. Imagine what it would be like to figure out college while being the only person from your country on a campus, striving for good grades in courses taught in a language other than your native language, or having to stay on top of visa requirements in addition to academics and social life.
This policy change to SEVP is simply cruel. The timing of this announcement leaves international students with almost no time to transfer institutions or find new living arrangements. These students have built lives here, signed apartment leases, and formed friendships. As university and college administrators grapple with Fall 2020 instructional plans, this policy unfairly pressures in-person openings, an alarming possibility considering COVID-19.
International students should not be reduced to financial figures, but for any reader who wonders about money, consider that international students accounted for $45 billion U.S. dollars contributed to our country’s economy in 2018 (U.S. Department of Commerce). At public universities, international student tuition often subsidizes that of domestic students.
If you are a parent of a non-international student, or a non-international student yourself, I urge you to speak out against this student ban. Where is our Hoosier hospitality? Campus life is enriched by diverse perspectives, and what better way for U.S. college students to learn about the broader global community than by living with and learning alongside international students? I urge us all to speak out, contact our U.S. congressional representatives, and overturn the international student ban.
Kate Snyder, PhD., Charlestown
Neighbors kept up fireworks tradition
Prior to COVID-19, the Pandemic, Louisville had one of the largest celebrations in the nation involving fireworks. It preceded the Kentucky Derby and was called Thunder Over Louisville. People, many thousands of them, would gather in Louisville and across the Ohio River on the Indiana side for "Thunder" with the Blue Angels and many vintage airplanes and other activities, people would be entertained all day and until 10 p.m.
In this year 2020, with the pandemic, "Thunder" was canceled. But on July 4, as I walked about my neighborhood, I saw a massive shooting off of fireworks that lasted until midnight. Local people bought three times as many fireworks as last year, and the displays were great.
Since John Adams wrote in his diary in 1776 that the Declaration of Independence should, or would be, celebrated in America with fireworks, it has been. And COVID-19 or not, beautiful and massive fireworks were seen in Southern Indiana again this year.
Bill Atkins, Jeffersonville
