Reader questions column
This is in Response to Tom May’s April 22, 2023, column, “Freedom can be found when life is lived by God’s principles”.
“Unless there is a God, ALL morality is just opinion.” (Capitalization mine.) No sense “beating a dead horse”: I have had many published letters proving this is NOT true: we could not have any resemblance of a civilized society if it were true. Morality principles are based on the “Do no harm” principle. While we are on this, which is more moral; being moral because of what you think a God tells you to do or being moral because it is the right thing to do? I rest my case.
“There has never been better system for getting along in the world than God’s Ten Commandments” and, I look forward to him providing evidence because this comment is not true simply because it’s creation itself induces considerable problems. In past letters, I have already provided better, more relevant, and more comprehensive systems.
Mr. May’s personal Biblical interpretation is important in discussing the Ten Commandments because it will determine his interpretation of them in line with what he feels they are related to the entire Bible. Although I have read most of his columns since around 2015, I don’t remember him ever having a column addressing this so, I’ll “take a stab at it” based on his columns hoping he will correct me if I am wrong; I, seriously, do NOT want to give out any false information in this area. Since he believes the Creation story, the Exodus story and Noah’s flood actually occurred, Jesus’s resurrection and atonement mission, original sin and the existence of Satan, I believe he believes in Biblical inerrancy: that is, the Bible has no errors, is a complete, comprehensive message from his God so, it is interpreted in whole, instead of individual parts. Therefore, any additional information on the Ten Commandments in the Bible must carry the same weight as the Ten Commandments themselves, since they, as the Ten Commandments, come directly from his God.
In closing, a little Biblical history on the Ten Commandments the reader may not be familiar with. It appears Mr. May will be using Exodus 20: 1-17 as the Ten Commandments, made popular by the film “The Ten Commandments”. But there are 3 sets of Ten Commandments, only one set is called the Ten Commandments, and it isn’t these. These are spoken to Moses on Mount Sinai, and they do not end at verse 17. Moses continues with more commandments through Exodus 23:19 and more, scattered out in remaining chapters up to Exodus 31. The second set is covered in Exodus 31 when Moses is summoned, again, to Mount Sinai and then, God writes them on the two tablets. In Exodus 32, Moses breaks the tablets and God kills 3 thousand people and sends a plague. Verse 23 is the “famous” verse where Moses gets to see God’s “back”. Finally, in Exodus 34: 17-34, God repeats the tablet episode and in verse, 34, these are called “The Ten Commandments”. Only 20% of them match Exodus 1: 1-17. (“godless”, Dan Barker, pages 190-192.)
These commandments are part of the Mosaic laws in the first 5 books of the Old Testament commonly called the Torah. How many? 613 of them and they are just as important in Judaism as the Ten Commandments; there is no Biblical or theological reason to think they are special. (“The Founding Myth”, Andrew L Seidel, page 168.)
Larry Farr, Jeffersonville
Senators should act on gun control
Senator Young,
Why don't you have the same compassion and concern for kids killed in elementary schools as you do for Fentanyl deaths? Your quote:
"Last week, I spoke on the Senate floor about the rapidly increasing number of young Americans tragically losing their lives to drug overdoses and outlined two pieces of recently introduced legislation to help address the fentanyl epidemic. I also called on the Biden Administration to secure the southern border to help stop the flow of drugs into the United States. You can watch my full speech on the ongoing fentanyl crisis and ways to protect young Americans here."
You seem two-faced. Don't you think?
Having said the above, I would expect you to be concerned about any way a kid loses their life. You send prayers to the kids who die from bullets when you could be passing legislation that 77 % of Americans want you to pass that would protect kids and adults from the Assault Weapons Massacres occurring daily. You should be ashamed of yourself. You are one of all 49 Republican senators who have not voted to pass laws that would protect us…even you and your family!
You and Senator Mike Braun stand with your hands holding open the doors to schools so killers can take their 2nd Amendment Freedom rights and massacre helpless kids. You obviously approve of people of age buying an assault rifle or you'd do something like ban assault rifles/guns and make schools and America safe!
Your lack of gun control action is despicable and shows your unconcern for your constituents’ safety.
To all reading this letter: Please contact Sen. Todd Young and Sen. Mike Braun and insist they vote to ban all weapons of war. We have the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, and National Guard to protect us. We don’t need our next-door neighbors armed to the teeth with weapons of mass destruction.
Jamey Aebersold, New Albany
