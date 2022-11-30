Doghouse improvements worth seeing
Fellow Southern Indiana Hoosiers:
Have you been in the doghouse lately? I’m not talking about the metaphorical place that all husbands seek to avoid. I’m talking about the home of the New Albany Bulldogs basketball team. If you haven’t you really need to come on down and see all of the improvements that have been made.
There is a new scoreboard above center court that rivals those found in many college arenas. Two new video boards are present as well delivering real time information on all that is happening at all times. All of these changes have happened under the watchful eye of Mr. B.J. McAllister. He is the Athletic Director at the school and the changes he has instituted have made NAHS basketball an even stronger product. New Albany is very fortunate to have such a dedicated and talented individual leading the Athletic Dept.
Our Coach Jim Shannon has announced that this will be his last year coaching the team. He is leaving to spend more time with family. He has given to the citizens of New Albany his time and his talent for over 25 years. We have been fortunate to have him. He will be greatly missed when he retires. Now however is the time for all good Bulldog fans to step up. Let coach Shannon know how much he is appreciated.
So come on out to one or two or all of the games and let your voices be heard. Cheer and Root for the Bulldogs. See how nice the Doghouse is today. It is one of the best entertainment values around and you can display your school spirit while letting Coach Shannon know how much he is appreciated. You will be glad you did.
Bulldog Grad Class of 1945 Robert Wall
Bulldog Grad Class of 1955 Donna Wall
Bulldog Grad Class of 1978 Kevin Wall
Reader responds to column
This is in response to Tom May’s November 26, 2022, column, “Traditions shape us and reflect our values, beliefs, lifestyles”
Mr. May spends the bulk of this column separating “fact from fiction” about some of our Christmas traditions. However, I only want to address one “tradition” that he treats as a fact that evidence shows, is not historical and, for the Christian, this is good news.
The Gospel and some Old Testament authors used a Jewish writing style called midrash. Midrash is the interpretation of sacred God imparted moments based on similar moments in their sacred scriptures (the Old Testament for the Gospel writers) where they were convinced the presence of God had also been real to them. “So, the Gospels were not interpretations of what happened or what Jesus said or did; they were interpretations of who Jesus was based on their ancient and sacred heritage.” (“Liberating the Gospels”, Bishop John Shelby Spong, page 20) The Gospel writers were NOT being dishonest: these were written from a Jewish perspective to a Jewish audience. I will now use the tradition I mentioned above as an example.
Mr. May mentions what is commonly called “The Slaughter of the Innocence” recorded in Matt 2: 16. This is when King Herod supposedly sent soldiers to kill all children, in and around Bethlehem, two years old or younger. “Was this slaughter of innocent children an event that literally happened? Of course not!” (“Biblical Literalism: A Gentile Heresy”, Spong, page 101) This is a midrashic retelling of the story of baby Moses as told in Exodus 1 – 2: 10 when Pharaoh demanded that all Hebrew baby boys be thrown into the Nile River, but the baby Moses was saved by a set of God ordained circumstances as understood by the author of Matthew. “Every Jewish reader of Matthew’s Gospel would have recognized this as a Moses story.” (Spong, page 103)
Fortunately, there is other evidence that this cruel, child abuse story is fiction. None of our surviving documents from this period, including the other Gospel writers, mention it. The Jewish historian, Josephus’s full-time job, was to write the Jewish history for the Roman empire. We have his twenty-volume history of the Jewish people from Adam and Eve to the Jewish War (66-73CE). He hated King
Herod, devoted nearly forty chapters to him and makes no mention of this massacre. (“The Encyclopedia of Biblical Errancy”, C. Dennis McKinsey, page 339)
So, the good news is that this is one act of horrible violence we cannot hold the Biblical God responsible for.
Larry Farr
Jeffersonville
