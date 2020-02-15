Letters to the Editor

Voters casting ballots in a nation filled with turmoil
This election year promised to be difficult for voters. Voting either a socialist prologue or a budding fascitized one. Much like voting was in another country circa 1930s.
This nation has nearly a complete turnover of what was revered as basic principals. Those forever lost freedoms were not taken, but surrendered by personages of one extreme or another resulting in the breakdown of a normal society’s cohesiveness.
Hostilities against civilians in their environments. Assault and rampant murder of police officers. Lack of respect and obedience of civil laws. No moral code of conduct whatsoever.
Drugs epidemic, alcohol the same. All resulting in a people out of control, total anarchy.
The nation’s longevity in question. This is an election year, and at best a coin toss.
Leroy Heil, Jeffersonville
Hold retailers accountable for tobacco sales to kids
With the millions of dollars the tobacco industry spends marketing to children, Indiana’s youth tobacco crisis grew bigger and faster than any of us imagined. It seems like every day, we are hearing about another case of a child becoming addicted to tobacco products. In Indiana, 30 percent of all cancer cases are caused by smoking. We should be alarmed and we should act!
Now that federal law has raised the tobacco age of sale to 21, Indiana has an opportunity to pass its own laws and decide how they’ll be enforced. Luckily, when it comes to enforcing tobacco laws, we already know what works: strong retailer compliance and active enforcement that includes licensing suspension and revocation for retailers who violate the law.
Youth access laws should focus on limiting access to tobacco products and holding retailers and the tobacco industry accountable. Rigorous enforcement of restrictions against sales to minors is critical to minimizing the accessibility of tobacco products and, ultimately, reducing youth tobacco use.
The tobacco industry wants to shift the burden of enforcement away from the industry and onto our children that are now addicted to deadly tobacco products. After all the terrible things the tobacco industry has done to target our kids, let’s not let them get away with putting the blame on our children.
Annie Reiss, coordinator, Clark County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition
