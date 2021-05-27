Be a role model for young people
May is National Teen Self-Esteem Month, which was created to raise public awareness about how low self-esteem can affect teens. The teenage years are a notoriously difficult time for many young people. On top of physical and emotional changes, teens also must contend with the added pressures of social changes, new relationships, increased educational expectations, and peer pressure.
We should take particular note of this issue as Hoosiers. Indiana’s teen suicide rate has been higher than the national average since 1999. According to the “Indiana Youth Risk Behavior Survey,” 22% of girls and 12% of boys surveyed in grades 9-12 seriously considered attempting suicide last year. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for Hoosier teens, with over 50 Indiana young people committing suicide each year.
It is not just suicide that is a concern. The National Survey of Children’s Health reports that depression is the most prevalent mental disorder experienced among adolescents, with 30.8% of Indiana high school students reporting feeling sad or hopeless to the point that they stopped doing some usual activities almost every day for two or more weeks in a row. Life events can trigger depression, but it can also develop for no apparent reason. Some signs of depression in teens include difficulty falling asleep, or oversleeping; less socializing with friends or parents; loss of interest in activities they used to enjoy; frequent bouts of crying; or alcohol or drug use.
Teens most at risk for depression and/or suicide include victims of crime or bullying, those experiencing problems with friends, or teens suffering a traumatic event or loss. Some studies also suggest that the more time teenagers spend on social media, the more likely they are to be depressed.
Setting aside a national awareness month provides a good reminder for us to help young people feel more confident about themselves. Parents and guardians of teens are asked to make a particular effort during the month of May to be a positive role model for the young people in their lives. There are many ways to do this, such as leading by example; avoiding negativity; ensuring open lines of communication; building trust; guiding and encouraging your teen to make healthy decisions; listening and taking an interest in their lives. Parents and guardians are in the best position to notice changes in your teen. If he or she shows signs of depression, we encourage you to seek professional help. Visit your child’s pediatrician or make an appointment to talk with a behavioral health specialist.
As your Prosecutor, this and every month my office will be working to lift up young people in our community. Our victims’ assistance program is here to ensure the safety and well-being of young victims, and to make sure their voice is heard in our court system. We, along with our law enforcement partners, will always set a good example for the teens around us, and will work to encourage them to be all they can be. My office will continue to actively engage with our community school systems by participating in and monitoring safety protocols, encouraging anti-bullying efforts, helping with career days, serving as guest speakers, and working to cut back on truancy to help more teens graduate.
As a community, we owe it to our teens to help them succeed in life. As we take this opportunity to reflect on how we can best do that, rest assured that as your Prosecutor, I will continue to keep our young people at the forefront of my work every day, and I will always look out for their best interest in the work that we do.
Chris Lane, Floyd County Prosecutor
Student excels at digital academy
As we head into summer, I believe it’s important we take a moment to recognize the schools and educators who have made a difference in the last year.
Last fall, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools in our area quickly switched to an online format, and I wanted a reputable option for my son. I made the choice to enroll my 10th-grader in Indiana Gateway Digital Academy, and I am so glad I did.
At first, the switch to a virtual format was challenging for him, but the freedom online school offers to grow and try again has helped him to thrive. For example, when he found his Spanish material overwhelming, he could easily open up a tab on his computer and find an outside resource. His teachers have been amazing, too. They’re used to a virtual format, and so they know what works. They provide students with multiple opportunities to try for a grade, and they’ve always been there to help him and me.
Overall, I am so thankful for this school year. My son is incredibly driven, and I have appreciated the opportunities his school has given to us both. It’s been a great bonding experience for us, as I’m more involved in his education than ever before.
As my son heads into his last few years of high school and looks towards his future, I am so grateful for the option of online school, and I encourage all parents to make the choice that is best for their child’s education.
Shaneisha Burnett, Clarksville
