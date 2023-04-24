Reader responds to letter
A rebuttal to Larry Farr’s upside down view toward the Bible and sex from April 18.
When God created Adam and Eve, it is implied that they were married by God. Much of the scriptures is so implied. Taking God at his word. Christians do not need further interpretations; through faith we believed. God said it, we believe it.
God made male and female, and that’s all, period.
The article in question was about the need to recognize mental illness pertaining to alcohol and gun abuse, period.
Never a solution for the alcohol and gun problem with you. Instead it’s about sex, and immoral sex at that.
God commands us to pray for people like you, and on the other hand(not a contradiction) Christians are likewise commanded not to cast pearls before swine. Matthew 7:6
Leroy Heil, Jeffersonville
What's the real cost of Thunder?
Thunder Over Louisville aka the Kickoff to the Kentucky Derby brings thousands of people to the banks of the Ohio River. The size of this event has increased over the years and brings additional revenue to our city and businesses. But what are the actual costs to the region and our river town?
What do we pay for increased security for State Police, EMT workers, local police and fire, street department, trash collection? The day before Thunder, planes “practice” overhead for the next afternoon. We get two days of feeling the sound barrier being broken. The decibel level is excruciating, deafening and terrifying. Surely we could find other ways to celebrate our military air power without having to endure such physical assaults to those of us cringing on the ground. Ironic that April 22 is also Earth Day. Thank you to our Jeffersonville police, fire, parks & street departments for providing more than their usual basic weekly services.
Phyllis Croce, Jeffersonville
Reader supports Dickey for council
With the municipal election upon us, I’m writing to urge my neighbors in the 2nd District to support our friend, Adam Dickey, for City Council.
Adam was the right choice to step up to serve us on City Council following the passing of former Councilman Bob Caesar. As the Chairman of the River Hills Economic Development Commission, a Redevelopment Commissioner, and Tree Board Member, Adam was thoroughly familiar with regional initiatives, city projects, and the general operations of municipal government. His strong connections with City officials have enabled him to respond quickly to constituent concerns such as drainage or road repairs and ensures that our district continues to have an advocate in city government that is accessible and quick to respond.
More importantly, however, is that Adam jumped in with both feet to help make a difference. In his time on the Council, he has sponsored legislation to urge INDOT to review sound barriers along I-64 and I-265, worked to fund important public safety improvements such as police body cameras and a needed new Police Headquarters, and encouraged private investment through support for small businesses and incentives for commercial and industrial growth like the expansion of Sazerac / Northwest Ordinance.
This election, I’m supporting our friend, Adam Dickey for City Council. I hope my neighbors will do the same.
Becky Lang
New Albany
Soon it will be too late
First the developers came to ruin a neighborhood in New Albany.
I did not speak up,
Because I do not live in New Albany.
Then the developers came to ruin a neighborhood in Floyd Knobs.
I did not speak up,
Because I do not live in Floyd Knobs.
Then the developers came to ruin a neighborhood in Greenville.
I did not speak up,
Because I do not live in Greenville.
Then the developers cane to ruin a neighborhood in Edwardsville.
I did not speak up,
Because I do not live in Edwardsville.
Then the developers came to ruin My neighborhood in Georgetown.
There was no one left,
To speak up for Me.
Dale Mann, Georgetown
