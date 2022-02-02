Veteran responds to Ft. Knox shooting
Several days ago an individual drove his car through the security barricade at the Ft. Knox Military Installation. I am sure the security personnel at the base saw this as an act of terrorism and responded accordingly. In this day of worldwide terrorism they could not overlook the possibility of a terrorist attack therefore doing what they were trained to do. A potential terrorist attack was prevented.
As things turned out, this was not the case. A young person was killed as a result of his actions in this tragic situation. A few days later Mr. Larry Wilder, an attorney in Jeffersonville, I assume the attorney for the deceased, appeared on local TV and commenced to criticize the military for their actions. We all have 20/20 hindsight. Mr Wilder started to run off a string of would-a, could-of, should-of accusations against the military for the way they handled the situation. What were they supposed to do: approach the car, talk to the individual, and/or run a background investigation before taking further action not knowing whether or not this individual was an actual terrorist and was about to detonate a bomb-laden car in order to kill Americans?
I write this letter for only one reason. When one wrongly criticizes the military for their actions, in this case the Army, then one criticizes all veterans. We may wear different uniforms, but in the end we are all brothers/sisters and don’t deserve this type of criticism from one not familiar with the military and their ways of handling certain situations.
Jim McCoskey, LCDR, USN (ret.)
Vietnam Veteran
Taking issue with Critical Race Theory
Recently, Indiana House Bill 1134, has been all the rage because it will restrict the teaching of critical race theory in K-12. On the Indiana Senate Democrats webpage, the Democrats clamored that trying to stop the teaching of Critical Race Theory is an "unnecessary…overreach into education policy." So, to learn about critical race theory and reach my own conclusions on the subject matter, I wanted to go straight to the source documents myself to see just what its principal founders are truly teaching. And here are just a few of the notable passage I came across while reviewing the predominant text on Critical Race Theory titled, Critical Race Theory: The Key Writings that Formed the Movement:
“Thus, the concept of whiteness is built on exclusion and racial subjugation.” Page 283.
“At the individual level, recognizing oneself as “white” necessarily assumes premises based on white supremacy…” Page 283.
“Thus, as Kimberle Crenshaw points out, whites have an actual stake in racism.” Page 286.
“This article’s central claim is that modern color-blind constitutionalism supports the supremacy of white interests and must therefore be regarded as racists.” Page 273.
“Americans share a common historical and cultural heritage in which racism has played and still plays a dominant role.” Page 237.
“As we see it Critical Race Theory embraces a movement of left scholars…” Page 1 of the introduction.
Is this the type of leftist programming you want your child exposed to in school?
I also find it disturbing how critical race theorists conveniently leave out central topics on slave history within their curriculum. For example, the largest slave trade to have ever existed was the Arab Slave Trade, where Muslims enslaved millions of people of every race and age, both male and female. And for thousands of years, African tribes enslaved Africans on the continent of Africa. But under the critical race theory curriculum, such history will not be included within the lessons on slavery. Instead, its lessons will be taught as if only people of Caucasian ancestry owned slaves. Critical race theorists teach a narrow version of slavery’s past, where only America, its history, and its citizens of European heredity stand condemned.
On June 18, 2021, Donald Trump, published an op-ed on the website Real Clear Politics titled, A Plan to Get Divisive & Radical Theories Out of Our Schools. In the piece, Trump cast a bright light on the left’s purpose behind backing Critical Race Theory. Trump wrote, “Make no mistake: The motive behind all of this left-wing lunacy is to discredit and eliminate the greatest obstacles to the fundamental transformation of America. To succeed with their extreme agenda, radicals know they must abolish our attachment to the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and most of all, Americans’ very identity as a free, proud, and self-governing people. The left knows that if they can dissolve our national memory and identity, they can gain the total political control they crave.”
Clarence Leatherbury
Salem
