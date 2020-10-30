Ronau is best choice for community
Please join me in voting for Misty Ronau for NAFCS School Board on November 3rd! Misty is the best choice for our community. Misty understands how to meet the needs of our diverse school corporation, one that serves nearly 12,000 students whose educational needs span the spectrum, and she believes that each student should receive the education that meets their needs. Misty supports vocational and college prep initiatives that ensure our students are ready to move into the workforce, additional vocational training, or college programs, fully prepared for their futures.
Not only does Misty support our students, she supports our teachers. She earned the endorsement of the NAFC Teachers Association and believes in providing our teachers with the resources they need to achieve our students’ goals.
Misty is a community organizer whose work with NAFCS Community Connections is an incredible asset for Floyd County and all of our schools. She believes in inclusivity and the power of inviting others to the discussion.
Our NAFCS schools are phenomenal. Floyd County deserves a school board that is able to act in the best interest of the entire county and quickly adapt and respond to the needs of the community.
Misty is the unequivocal best option, and we are fortunate to have her ready to get to work on our behalf. Misty has earned my vote and I hope she has earned yours too. During early voting and on November 3, please vote Misty Ronau for NAFCS School Board.
Michele Henry, Georgetown
Gardenour supports Floyd County
Mrs. Gardenour states in her biography that she and her husband moved to Floyd County so their daughter could attend school here. They paid Floyd County taxes. Also, since then, Mrs. Gardenour has been very active in the community for 27 years. Mrs. Gardenour’s opponent lived in another county and sent her children to our schools for several years and therefore, did not pay county taxes that helped pay for our schools. Her opponent also didn’t live in Floyd County when she took on being the chair of the PAC (Political Action Committee), yet she wanted to champion raising taxes for us when she didn’t live here.
I strongly urge you to vote for Rebecca Gardenour who is a proven experienced leader who believes enough in our schools that she and her husband chose to move here, pay taxes and sent their daughter to our public schools!
Don Sakel, Floyds Knobs
Schellenberger has experience, qualifications to lead I am sure a lot of people have already voted in this very contested election, but if you haven’t decided yet, let me help.
Most of the people who vote in Presidential elections in Indiana vote straight party. A lot of people just come to vote for President and then leave the rest of the ballot blank. I know this because I worked the polls for years. I also ran for election myself and served on the County Council for eight years. People mostly don’t think County elections are important, but having been there, I know that they are. They decide where a lot of your tax money goes and you might want to get to know who is there.
I am writing this today to advocate for John Schellenberger for County Commissioner. I worked with John at BellSouth and also served with him on the County Council. John is an Engineer by training. He is perhaps the most qualified Commissioner we have had in a long time. I have always admired his strength in leadership, commitment and dedication to Floyd County. His training has enabled him to be on top of the critical decisions that the Commissioners have to make. He is a full-time commissioner and spends full time on County business and has since he was first elected. He championed receiving a grant bringing broadband to rural areas in Floyd County. The new tech park, NovaParke in Georgetown, has been his top priority; bringing jobs and revenue to the area. He has overseen the rebuilding of bridges and roads and 42 miles of paving this year in the County.
I don’t know his opponent, Jeremy Shumate. I’m sure he is a fine fellow, but is he as qualified as John Schellenberger? Please cast your vote for experience and qualifications.
I urge you to vote for John Schellenberger for County Commissioner.
Dana Fendley, Safe Harbor, FL (formerly of New Albany)
