Welcome to the 100-year Club
We, Warren and Jill Schimpff, and Schimpff’s Confectionery want to welcome Heuser Hardware to a very exclusive club – the Jeffersonville 100-year Club! We also want to thank the residents of Jeffersonville and the surrounding River Cities Community for helping to create this special club. There are very few small towns that can boast having a club like this. Just think of it! There are now four businesses here in this River City that can brag that they have been here in the community for 100 years – all in a relatively small downtown. Coots Funeral Home, The Evening News – now the News and Tribune, Schimpff’s Confectionery, and Heuser Hardware!
This fact says a lot about Jeffersonville as a community – a caring community that values businesses enough that they support them continuously for many years. We as businesses could not boast the 100-year mark if we did not have people that support us and do business with us continuously – thru thick and thin – floods, depressions, World Wars, and yes – Pandemics. We have been able to survive because of this caring community we call home!
Thank you, Jeffersonville, and Welcome to the Club – Heuser Hardware!
Warren & Jill Schimpff – fourth generation owners of Schimpff’s, Jeffersonville
A point of clarification
In an article that appeared in Thursday’s paper titled “Indiana education officials roll out guidance on newly passed laws,” Indiana Capital Chronicle’s Casey Smith reported that “A GOP-led (emphasis added) effort will require schools to use ‘science of reading’ curricula approved by IDOE by the 2024-25 academic year. HEA 1558 codifies a statewide definition of the science of reading.”
Though HEA 1558 was authored by Rep. Jake Teshka, R-South Bend (thus meeting the definition of “GOP-led,” I guess), I think it is important to note that this legislation passed both the House and Senate with nary a “nay” vote Especially noteworthy in what could be considered these ever-partisan times.
For those unfamiliar with the science of reading and its five key components of Phonemic Awareness, Phonics, Fluency, Vocabulary, and Comprehension, its implementation via the under-the-radar HEA 1558 – including the adoption of an aligned reading curriculum and textbooks – stands to be one of the most important legislative actions in recent memory due to its potential education and, ultimately, workforce impacts. As someone who has advocated for this type action for over ten years (particularly in conjunction with my curriculum of choice, Core Knowledge Language Arts), I could not be more pleased. As a Republican who has been critical of the supermajority’s sometimes heavy-handedness, I could also not be more pleased that it was achieved with unanimous bipartisan support.
Tom Jones, New Albany
The financial impact of subdivisions on taxpayers
Land on Schreiber Road was advertised for sale recently. Schreiber Road is narrow and could use some improvement on its entire length. There was no mention of improvement until the land was sold, then, immediately, it was announced that it would be widened and resurfaced from the site of the sold land Southward to Old Vincennes Road at Highlander Point. The section of Schreiber Road north of the sold land to Luther Road was not mentioned. Preparation of the above referenced land for development is presently raw and obvious.
The motivation for the peculiar timing of this road improvement is a fit subject for another story, but its cost to the county taxpayers is not a matter of mystery or speculation.
There is no reasonable doubt that new homes cost the county more than the additional taxes received when all resultant costs, (police, fire, roads, and especially schools) are considered. This imbalance could be partially corrected by charging a uniform fee for each house in a subdivision, as they are built, not at time of sale. Developers cringe at the mention of Impact Fees and our county management reflects this attitude by inaction; it has been publicly requested many futile times. A mere token fee should not be accepted, it should fully cover the fairly calculated additional cost.
The above observation on Schreiber Road is one of many cases where major developers get significant favors at taxpayer expense.
George Mouser, Floyds Knobs
