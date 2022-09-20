Basic human rights being threatened
“We have nothing to fear but fear itself,” said President Franklin Roosevelt. With the proliferation of guns today America appears lost in fear. My message to gun owners is simply this, keep your precious guns. Consider your worship of their almost mystical power, and the inordinate comfort you place in the ownership of such objects of destruction. This obsession with your fire power has led to overlook basic human rights denied you and your fellow Americans.
Basic rights needed by all:
• Affordable universal health care
• Jobs paying a living wage
• Quality public education
• Upgrades for safe public infrastructure
• Access to decent and affordable housing
• Healthy food supply for all
• Law enforcement without fear
• Safety for our school children
The case is clear that with the NRA manipulating corporations and politicians advancing their selfish causes all the while distracting us by saying government is the problem. Denial of basic human rights to profit a small percentage of our population is reprehensible. Gun rights proponents have distorted the Second amendment and taken away basic rights while you cower with your cache of guns. Recognize what you have lost. Basic human rights and security stand threatened while the distraction over your guns have carried the day. Remember, we are the government. Fear indeed.
Irv Meurer
Charlestown
Distasteful to question veteran status
Recently the Indianapolis Star and the Indiana Democratic Party have decided to question whether the Republican candidate for Indiana Secretary of State, Diego Morales, is a “veteran” or not. Mr. Morales served in the Indiana National Guard and both the Star and the Democrats are questioning whether he meets the legal definition of “veteran” or not because he only has several months’ active duty time for training.
Now let me be clear about something: As of right now, Diego Morales does NOT have my vote. His campaign website lists nothing about where he stands on issues related to the Secretary of State’s office, and he has consistently declined to debate the Democrat and Libertarian candidates for Secretary of State.
But let me be clear about something else: As a veteran myself, I am not going to follow some legalistic definition to question whether or not Mr. Morales is truly a “veteran.” National Guard or not, he served, therefore, in my mind at least, he’s a veteran.
I frankly find it distasteful and disingenuous to suggest that someone is not a veteran simply because they did not serve on active duty.
Christopher Kaelin
Jeffersonville
Thank you to Good Samaritan
On Sept. 13 around 7 p.m. I began to experience chest pains. My daughter Stacy realized that I was having a heart attack. She, my older daughter Shannon and my grandson, Aidan, rushed me to Baptist Health Floyd Emergency Room.
My reason for writing this letter is to thank the man who lifted me out of Stacy's SUV and into the ER. The ER staff was overwhelmed with patients. He was not a hospital employee. He was a Good Samaritan. I hope he see this letter and knows that I'll always be grateful for his kindness and help.
Urbie Keithley
Georgetown
