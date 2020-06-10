Letters to the Editor

Blue lives matter, too
Since the death of George Floyd, we now know a great deal about the man, his life, and his family thanks to the news media. We have seen interviews with his brothers, cousins, girlfriends, and even his sweet young daughter. We have had not one, but three memorial services for Mr. Floyd broadcast live on cable television. That is as it should be. Anyone with the slightest bit of human compassion could not watch that horrific video without cringing as a man’s life slipped away. Protesters march and chant “say his name,” as well we should.
But there are other names that we should be saying as well. Names that the media have only mentioned in passing, if at all, but victims of senseless hideous crimes all the same.
Right now a young man named Shay Mikalonis lies in a hospital on life support fighting for his life. His prognosis is grim. He is the Las Vegas police officer shot in the head by a looter outside of the Circus Circus Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. The 29-year-old Greek-American was attempting to keep the peace as a group of rioters threw rocks and bottles at officers. Office Mikalonis has a wife, two small children, parents, siblings and friends.
The Las Vegas police department and indeed entire community have yet to heal from the horrendous mass shooting of 2017. Now the force grieves for Officer Mikalonis. Is his life any less important?
A 77-year old African-American man named David Dorn was shot to death in St. Louis by looters as he tried to protect a pawn shop belonging to a friend. Mr. Dorn kindly answered the call when the burglar alarm went off at 2:30 a.m. He was shot inside the shop and managed to drag himself outside. No one stopped to help. Shockingly the scene was broadcast live on Facebook as he lay on the sidewalk with his life slipping away. Four other police officers were shot that same night.
Mr. Dorn had retired from the St. Louis Police Department in 2007 after spending 38 years on the job. As a police officer, Dorn had spent much of his career volunteering as a mentor to disadvantaged youth. He left behind a wife, five children and 10 grandchildren. Ironically, the street on which he died was named Martin Luther King Drive. Is his life any less important?
In Oakland, California, in the mist of protests and looting, a senseless drive-by ambush was committed taking the life of a 52-year old African-American man named Dave Patrick Underwood. A second officer was also critically injured in the shooting. Mr. Underwood was a federal law enforcement officer who was there to provide security for the federal courthouse. His friends say he was a great ballplayer and a car enthusiast. His family described him as a good and gentle man that loved everyone. Is his life any less important?
At least eight others have died as well, as protests have morphed into riots, including two Hoosiers in Indianapolis. Most were young, in their teens and 20s, some shot down by stray bullets from guns fired by looters. Are their lives any less important?
The point is this. Humanizing the victim of a shocking crime such as what happen to George Floyd is a good thing. We need to see each other as fellow humans with families and friends and dreams and lives, much the same as our own. Those feelings are what gives us compassion and understanding of our fellow humans. But the media has yet to go beyond simply reporting the cut and dried facts of the shootings and deaths of these three officers. They have failed to “humanize” these officers as victims in the same way they have “humanized” Mr. Floyd.
The officer that held his knee on George Floyd’s neck obviously lacked the compassion he should have felt for another human being. But those gun-wielding looters also lacked compassion for the officers they viciously and purposely murdered, and for the innocent lives their stray bullets took away. Is the victim of police violence any more deserving of our human compassion than the victims of these murderous thieving looters? I think not!
In times such as this, with our country experiencing so much anger and social unrest, this is not a time for our national media to pick and choose sides in order to further a political agenda. Over 400 officers have already been injured in the violence. We all need to see each other as human beings deserving of the same respect and compassion.
Do black lives matter? Absolutely! But so do blue lives. So do all lives.
Beth Barker, Jeffersonville
White House void of art
With all that’s been going on with Trump and his administration, COVID-19 and George Floyd, it’s very easy to forget:
Trump has had no art in The White House in over three years. Zero art. There has been an Art Void in the nation’s living room. He’s the first president to do this! Unless you call Kid Rock and Ted Nugent art.
This has happened because Trump only knows the art of Trump which represents his own selfishness and ego.
In 2014, I received the nation’s highest JAZZ honor (Jazz Master) from the NEA (National Endowment for the Arts) and my appreciation for jazz and all art has grown immensely.
I wear my Jazz Master NEA T-shirt everywhere in support of art and personal expression.
America’s art and artists define its people.
Once Trump is out of sight and mind, I’m sure the White House will welcome with open arms all types of Art.
Jamey Aebersold, New Albany
