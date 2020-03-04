Letters to the Editor

Methane buildup responsible for Maine explosion, not a naval mine
This is a response to the letter submitted by Robert Powell to the News and Tribune on February 27th.
What happened to the USS Maine should not be ignored and its legacy should always remain as a reminder to Americans that war is not always the first option. During the late 1890s disinformation (something prevalent today in American media) ran rampant and speculation regarding the Maine rallied the American people to a premature declaration of war. It’s goal and intent, to enforce the Monroe Doctrine. When the incident occurred Spanish naval officers and officials were very sympathetic to the accident, claiming no responsibility in the destruction of the Maine. In 1974 an investigation led by a reputable and impartial commission formed by the U.S. Navy stated that methane from the coal caused the explosion, not a naval mine. This war was started on the basis of speculation to remove Spanish influence in Cuba and to establish American hegemony over the Western Hemisphere. What American interests did in Cuba after the war ultimately resulted in the rise of communism on the island.
After the war’s conclusion America provided so much freedom that it forced the newly independent Cuba into a treaty that allowed the United States government the right to oversee, and when necessary to interfere in Cuban affairs. America was so generous that it reoccupied Cuba again in 1906.
Cuba was in the middle of an election in 1952 and the polls were showing unfavorable numbers for American-backed candidates. America, the arbiter of freedom, supported the 1952 coup d’etat by Batista. The coup was initiated on the fear of a left-wing populist government would come to power, which would lead to the removal of American influence on the island. Batista led a regime of foreign debauchery and indulgence that left the Cuban people empty-handed. American businesses brought up the mines, the utilities, the railways and the sugar fields, they left nothing for the Cuban people. In his last years as dictator he led a brutal campaign of terror, killing some 20,000 people. Batista’s regime ended in 1959.
If we want to truly understand America’s actions and why Fidel Castro rose to power, we need to look at the totality of the situation. America’s intentions in 1898 were not on the basis of spreading liberty. Freedom is not saving one from a tyrant only to replace it with another.
Zach Perry, New Albany
Writer believes TV snippet mischaracterized his stance on referendumIn the NAFC School Board meeting of January 22, 2020 I spoke via handheld microphone during the public comment segment. I said, “I am in favor of having an armed police officer in each school building and that these officers must be screened for their ability to bond with the student body. I would be willing to pay the taxes for this,” or words to that effect.
On television news that night my voice could be heard saying, “I would be willing to pay the taxes for this”; nothing more. In view of the context of the meeting this would appear that I approve of the current $25 million referendum, which I certainly do not. I emailed the TV station and pointed out how this excerpt from my statement was grossly misleading and got no response.
I am on record for saying, and I repeat for emphasis, that I would be glad to pay more taxes for better salaries for teachers, more teachers, smaller class size, and individual help for students who might otherwise fall behind. I believe there is a strong correlation between school performance and jail population; education is a better investment than jail expansion and the choice is ours.
George Mouser, Floyds Knobs
Americans losing rights, freedom as a result of being politically correct
First I would like to correct my letter on Feb. 24 so I don’t appear confused. It was my fault because of the way I wrote it. I changed what I was saying and added as an afterthought, “They couldn’t understand what I wanted” which I had put in parenthesis and had no problem getting the situation taken care of with AT&T in the U.S.
Being as I am writing again so soon I’ll add some more to this letter.
While being politically correct we are gradually losing our rights and freedom.
• Can’t put out a nativity scene, may offend someone.
• Run your business how you see fit, can’t offend anyone.
• Freedom of speech only applies to some, can’t offend anyone, etc.
I would like to see teachers give a class on socialism, I don’t think a lot of these young people understand what it is, and parents explain it to them also.
If we’re not careful our country is going to look a lot different.
See a politician in office on TV wearing a turban. Can’t help but think he doesn’t have the same beliefs this country was built on.
Anya Lovell, Sellersburg
