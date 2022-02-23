Politicians are scared of teachers
Following this issue for a while now, I've noticed that what started as a good thing for parents is slowly being watered down due to the fact politicians are scared of the teachers. I predict that ultimately the final product will be meaningless, toothless and of little use to parents.
Provisions that gave parents some actual control over curriculum have now been stripped by Sen. Linda Rogers, R Granger, so parents could adopt a committee to review, although it would not be required. She stated that she wanted to ensure school districts remain in control. It removes the current proscriptive complaint process and requires school districts to adopt their own procedures for handling complaints. We know how well this will serve parents. So now what is left to parents is to approach the Indiana Department of Education with their hat in hand to beg for change.
Teachers wave their diplomas in parents face and profess we have no business interfering with their process. Arrogance. Message to politicians. This latest article spoke of the [several hundred] people who spoke at the latest hearing in Indianapolis and the states [60K] teachers. I'd suggest you be a little more attentive to the several [million] parents in Indiana. It's past time for teachers, and politicians, to remember just who these children belong to and who works for who.
Phil Nolot
New Albany
Scammers continue to plague us
Don’t you get disgusted with the spam phone calls that bombard you from individuals who are seeking to find out personal information and financial details that could lead you to economic ruin?
I retired as an attorney last year. Before I shut down, I recall an in service Indiana Continuing Legal Forum lesson on Scammers. It was one of the virtual programs that was based on the computer. As attorneys we were obligated to take a specified amount of hours annually to keep our licenses current.
The topic I recall was explained as a group of crooks were always meeting offshore in virtual cafes where they had phone numbers and spent time going through them to see if a human or a machine answered when called. If a human answered then they could sell that number to someone who would try to financially fraudulently make some unsuspecting individual give a stranger financial details that the stranger would use to basically steal money from the person answering the phone.
I notice that the voice on the other end of the line often speaks English with a Middle East accent. These people use area codes that are often local. Last week I got a call from a man named “Frederick Williams” who advised that I had won Publishers Clearing House in the amount of Fifteen Million Dollars. He also advised that as an additional prize they were including a 2021 Mercedes Benz. He was smooth with almost no accent and went into detail about giving me a check confirmation number.
Since I had not entered the Sweepstakes I was not aware how I could win. He kept up this charade and I finally asked him questions about where he was located while making this phone call. He was stumbling around and was asking for my social security number for the file when I confronted him and terminated the call.
There is much information about each of us out there. For example caller ID and simple directory listings give name and address. Most of us are straight honest people and will give honest answers to inquiries made, and do not expect to be robbed on the phone. If your social security number and that of your spouse are given, then you may be in for a tough time. I do not have an account at Amazon so when the caller tells me that he wants to confirm that I have ordered some expensive item and do I wish to keep it or cancel? That is an alert. I like to tell them that I meant to order three or four of the item. They go away.
If you are at home after the work day you do not need to put up with crooks trying to get to your financial power. Maybe tell them you are recording the call. Suggest to the governments of both State and Federal to start aggressively going after these people. I worry about senior citizens who are not combative and are very polite and would be accommodating to a stranger. This is someplace all of us can assist. This is a threat to all of us.
John R. (Jack ) Vissing
Jeffersonville
Troops pay the price for mistakes
One would think that the Executive Branch of our government would learn from their past mistakes, but I guess they never learn. I will go back to the first war of my generation:
The “Korean Conflict”: That was the political correct term, but when bullets are flying and people are dying, it’s a “War”. I guess the war was half won because the North Koreans were stopped at the 38th parallel, but at the cost of 36,574 American lives.
Vietnam: Need I say very much. This war was lost because of the inept leadership in D.C. Army Chief of Staff General George H. Decker told Kennedy “we cannot win a conventional war in Southeast Asia,” so he was forced to retire after his first two-year term. Our enemy was not Hanoi, it was the Whitehouse and McNamara. If you doubt this, check on all the rules-of-engagement imposed by Presidents Kennedy and Johnson and their group of idiots. Our brave military went to Vietnam with one hand tied behind their backs. We lost this war and came home with our tails between our legs at the cost of 58,489 (the numbers keep changing) American lives whose names are on a black granite wall on the mall in Washington, D.C..
Of these there were 39,996 who were 22 years old or younger. How sad. Gulf War/Iraq/Afghanistan: Once again we sent troops into “Harm’s Way” to help defeat the Taliban and al-Qaida. The Russians tried and lost, so why did our leadership think we could be successful when the Russians couldn’t. These people in the middle east have been fighting for centuries. We lost this war at the cost of 7,111 American Military personal.
Ukraine: “Smokin Joe” has now sent 5,000+ troops to Poland and Romania in support of NATO. He stated that we have no intention of sending troops to Ukraine, by the way, Ukraine is not a member of NATO. I will bet that if the bullets start flying, our troops will get involved. I hope I am wrong.
I believe that the corporations who had contracts with the Defense Department during the above “conflicts” had major profits at the cost of the American lives. The total list of KIA’s above total 102,174 and for what did they sacrifice their lives for?
Jim McCoskey, LCDR, USN, (ret.)
Vietnam Vet
Clarksville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.