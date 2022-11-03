Murphy is a servant to our community
As a citizen of Floyd County and a retired NAFCS teacher, I am writing to encourage fellow citizens to vote for Elaine Murphy for school board.
I have known Elaine for over twenty years in her role as a principal, where she led one of the largest and most diverse schools in Floyd County with a great passion for all learners. Since my retirement, I have come to know Elaine as a friend and a servant to our community. Not only has she served on the school board, but also has loaned her time and talents to organization such as St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Charities, Epilepsy Foundation, Cancer Society, among so many others. Elaine cares about Floyd County, and particularly about its children. Please consider giving her the opportunity to use her experiences as a citizen, parent, educator, and leader by voting for Elaine Murphy For School Board.
Cindy Cecil
New Albany
Teacher supports Fleming
As a teacher, I appreciate Dr. Rita Fleming’s commitment to keeping politics out of the classroom. While some politicians think they know what goes on in schools, Dr. Fleming has taken the time to meet with educators and visit classrooms. She understands the challenges teachers face, and she is a champion for students, parents and educators.
As a constituent of Dr. Fleming, I am constantly impressed by her work in the statehouse to benefit both her district and the state.
Dr. Fleming is tireless in her work for the betterment of District 71 and the state. Her work over the past four years is testament to her commitment and dedication to her role as a State Representative.
I am proud to join many of my fellow teachers in supporting Dr. Fleming for state representative. On November 8th, please vote for one of our community’s most decent, honest and hardworking public servants — Dr. Rita Fleming.
Sarah Craft
Jeffersonville
Vote Williamson for advisory board
It is with great pleasure that I get to write you this letter about my friend Laura Williamson. Laura is campaigning for Silver Creek Advisory Board. Laura and I first met in junior high, and we graduated from New Albany High School in 1984 as the best of friends and have remained to this day very close. Throughout the years she has never wavered in her loyalty to everyone she comes in contact with. Laura is the wife of a fireman, a mother, a grandmother, and an amazing friend to all. I stood by her side 5 years ago as she fought and won her battle against breast cancer, and I can't count the times she's been there for me in personal battles. Strength and integrity are qualities she possesses and will bring to the table for Silver Creek. Laura can always look for the solution in difficult situations and do her best to resolve anything that comes her way. I am proud to get to be her friend. I know I can always depend on her to be in my corner. The Silver Creek Advisory Board would be lucky to have her. Vote Laura Williamson for Silver Creek Advisory Board!!
Missy Soete
New Albany
Wisheart is 'a positive force'
I endorse Lee Ann Wiseheart for NAFC School Board. I have known Lee Ann for five years, and in that time I have discovered that Lee Ann is family oriented, a positive force to all those around her and has the best interest for our children at heart.
Lee Ann will give 110% to the School Board as she has in the past!
Terri Chamberlain
New Albany
Wiseheart is 'dedicated, level-headed'
I am supporting Lee Ann Wiseheart in her candidacy for the New Albany Floyd County School Board. I know from past experiences she is dedicated, level-headed and works well with a variety of people. One of the things I have always admired about Lee Ann is her energy and passion. She takes time to do her homework and fully understands the issues she is working on and is open to input from a wide array of sources.
Sian Ragland
New Albany
Drummond the right choice for school board
I have known JR Drummond for approximately 10 years. I believe that JR would make an excellent school board member. JR has always been a leader and he leads with common sense and integrity. JR has been a school teacher for 20 years and knows the the way a school should properly function to produce successful students and productive citizens.
JR believes strongly in creating a school environment that ensures student success.
One of JR’s greatest qualities is his intense desire to see students perform and achieve at their highest level.
A successful school system must have qualified teachers who are recognized for their hard work and dedication. JR will make sure the teachers are heard and equipped with the best tools/ technology to implement their best practices in the classroom.
As a former school teacher, I can proudly support JR to be the next school board member going forward. Choose wisely someone who has strong family values, a background in education, is student success oriented and has no political agenda. JR Drummond is that man.
Patti Howard
Henryville
