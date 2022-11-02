Teacher endorses school board candidates
Happy Election Season Everyone! My name is Mary Arnold, I have been a teacher in the New Albany-Floyd County School District for 17 years. The current school board election is incredibly important to the teachers, students, families, and culture of our community. In my years as a teacher, I have never seen this many candidates running for school board, which has made for an exciting election season! As an educator, the school board candidates I am looking for are those that are invested in all students. They are the ones that have a voice for the students. They are the candidates that will work with the administration, the teachers, the staff, as well as the families, and the community. They are willing to speak their minds and listen to the public. They might bring fresh new ideas to our district or people who have proven themselves to be NAFCS-focused.
I am proud to give my vote to District 1- J.R. Drummond. He is the father of students in our district, he has been the president of an educational association, as well as a coach. He lives in our community and volunteers in our schools. District 2- LeeAnn Wiseheart. LeeAnn has a proven record of being vocal and student-centered. She has been on our school board for several years and has even helped higher superintendence in the past. At Large my two choices are Misty Ronau and Elaine Gunterman-Murphy. Misty is one of the biggest supporters. Our school system has, she has a daughter in the school system and knows the working of educational funding and how schools run. Misty pours her time and energy into our schools to ensure they all have the best opportunities. Elaine has been in the school system and on the school board most of her life. From a teacher to a counselor, to a principal, and retired to be a school board member. Elaine keeps coming back for our kids. She is levelheaded, understands, the school structure, and is the right choice for NAFCS. Please join me, as a teacher, mom, volunteer, and community supporter in voting for, J.R. Drummond, LeeAnn Wiseheart, Misty Ronau, and Elaine Murphy.
Mary Arnold
New Albany-Floyd County teacher
McDevitt an 'excellent choice' for House
Indiana voters have an excellent choice for House District 66 in candidate Nancy McDevitt of Sellersburg. Having known her for years, there are precious few that catch match her energy and awareness of the community for which she passionately cares. A pragmatist whose work life experience with unions gives her perspective on the needs of working people everywhere. Even a casual observer will notice she does not speak without first listening. Her answers will then be open, honest, cheerful, and compassionate without political rhetoric. She is a centrist observer of government and has watched factions driving the corporate needs over the common needs of her fellow Hoosiers. She has committed to representing all the people of our district, let us commit to elect her to the Indiana House. She is a problem solver ready to roll up her sleeves and work to address the needs of everyone. What is not to love about that?
Irv and Tamsie Meurer
Charlestown
Constitution supports states' authority
The Constitution allows more power to States than the federal government. Read that again! The Constitution clearly stated that anything left out of The Constitution would be left up to the States. Liberals hate that concept. Liberals are willing to give Washington, DC governance rather than decide their own fate. Sad!
It is time for the Liberals in Indiana to defend their policies on the state level! It is time for for Liberals in Indiana to defend abortion up to the time of delivery! Frankly, I think every woman knows she can terminate a unwanted pregnancy by 12-15 weeks. My personal choice is 12 weeks with NO questions asked. Democrat choice up until delivery is unacceptable. Democrat choice implies women are stupid!
I salute the Indiana State Legislature for fully funding the pregnancy of any woman to delivery. There are a lot of couples wanting to adopt.
Betsy Madden
Georgetown
Community depends on your involvement
I often write letters to the editor about the community. It is my belief that we live in a great community with all the resources needed to live a comfortable life. We have just exited a time when due to the COVID crisis we became a people who were restricted in social contact and lived online. That was necessary at the time.
Now that we have removed the barriers of contact, we see a negative behavior of individuals. People are not getting out and dealing face to face as well as they once did. An example is the church attendance is down. People may watch online, but it is not the same. I have retired from my law practice but still have interests in the community. I belong to the boards of directors of several community organizations: Howard Steamboat Museum, Vintage Fire Museum, and Clark County Museum. Each of these groups need assistance of human contact. We need new board members. We need docents or tour guides to assist visitors to the respective museums. We need new energy from younger people and new ideas for service to the community.
I have served for years and it is time for others to step in and serve. I will discuss with you or anyone of merit that contacts me what is involved. I am rewarded by the success of the community activities.
Our community is great, not because of the politics but because of the level of contact and service given by those who have led us. There is a need for you to take a role in the success of our community. If you need an introduction I will gladly provide one. The community is great an its history is strong because of leadership of those who have gone before us. We need to keep our home strong and proud.
Consider this an invitation to action on your part. See you in church!
John R. (Jack) Vissing
Jeffersonville
