Abortion isn't a top issue
Looks like your paper is doing the bidding of the Democrat Party. It seems like you want to keep abortion front and center and not discuss the real issues that are hurting every Indiana family.
Abortion is a 10 tier item. With number 1 being high inflation. Number 2 is high gas prices. Number 3 is illegal immigration. Number 4 is a possible war with Russia. Number 5 is radical environmental policies that hurt American companies. Number 6 is fake news that lies to us every day. Number 7 is how the vaccine is killing young men and women. Number 8 is rising energy bills caused by bad policies from the current administration. Number 9 is the censorship of conservative voices. Number 10 is a radical unaccountable federal law enforcement that is unconstitutionally raiding peoples homes. Sorry, guess abortion is probably about number 20.
So talk about inflation instead. I want the gas back to Trump era $1.89 per gallon. Talk about stopping the flow of illegals and fentanyl.
Roger Stapp
Clarksville
'Woke' isn't a bad thing
Maybe I'm a little confused, seems I have seen (with my own two eyes) evidence that the former resident of the White House tried to steal an election and pull off a coup. That Republicans are still supporting that is enough for me to be assured that they are a dangerous lot, at this point in time.
Seems also that their reference to being "woke" has a negative connotation attached to it and they profess it to be bad for our country.
In my experience "woke" means to awaken...as if from a sleeping state. Awaken...in my perception...is being aware and in tune with a higher level of conscientiousness. So how is being "woke" a bad thing? Some would prefer us to stay asleep to our connectedness and the power that goes with it.
In my view ...woke is being on the side of humanity...being on the side of Love...Loving my sisters and brothers....evolving as our human race is toward a realization that although our differences divide us now...we can get to the point of seeing how we are more the same than different.
Our division in our great country has fulfilled the desire and goal of at least one of our adversaries....if not more. We have jumped aboard the train to extremism with painted faces and blackened hearts. We have closed our minds to any meaningful dialogue or acknowledgement of proof of facts and instead have chosen to believe in "alternate facts" and we have given no thought to actualities. We are shut off from our own higher good by way of desire for division. I use the words "we" and "our" because it is us...this world of you and I...democrats and republicans and independents and libertarians...whatever you resonate with...resonate with the fact that it is we...it is our... it is us...
Let's hope we do awaken and our desire for division is the thing that goes to sleep.
Kim Poore
Jeffersonville
Abortion law infringes on religious beliefs
The Women's Alliance of First Unitarian Church in Louisville declares its support of the ACLU of Indiana's class action lawsuit which claims "that Senate Enrollment Act (S.E.A. 1), a ban on abortion, violates Indiana's Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA)." First Unitarian Church is a Unitarian Universalist congregation that serves the Louisville metro area and includes members from Clark, Floyd and Harrison Counties in Indiana.
The overwhelming majority of Unitarian Universalists (UUs) support keeping abortion legal in all or most cases. This is rooted in our Principles and our core religious beliefs that affirm gender equity. It also reflects a moral commitment to the idea that reproductive care is healthcare and is essential to the well-being of individuals and families. The newly-passed Indiana law infringes on our deeply held religious beliefs. Access to abortion and the right to choose is an issue of gender equality, bodily autonomy, and religious liberty, all of which are long held Unitarian Universalist religious teachings.
Unitarian Universalists are committed to Reproductive Justice, a framework created by Black women in the 1990s explicitly to address the lives of marginalized women, which affirms the human right to have children, not to have children, to parent the children one has in a healthy environment, and to express one's sexuality freely. The UU faith has a long history of collaborating in this movement and advocating for safe, legal, accessible abortion care.
The right to choice and the right to faith should be protected under Indiana law.
Kathy Gapsis, president of Women’s Alliance of First Unitarian Church, and
members of Women’s Alliance, First Unitarian Church
