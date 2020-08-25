Letters to the Editor

Council votes cast in best interest of town
I would like to thank the four members: Ms. Jennifer Voignier, Ms. Karen Henderson, Mr. Tim Hauber, and Mr. Ryan Ramsey, of the Clarksville Town Council for voting to reject the proposed shelter, Serenity Acres, located on Akers Ave. in Clarksville. We do not need this type of business in our town.
In the August 20 edition of the N&T, Ms. Barbara Anderson and Councilman John Gilkey spoke in favor of the project. In the August 21 edition of the N&T, Ms. Barbara Kyriss and Ms. Carolyn A. King, both Clarksville residents, also expressed their dislike of the vote. Ms. Kyriss was quoted as saying, “It was politics at its worst,” and Ms. King was quoted as saying, “This decision is short sighted.” I personally could not see where politics was at its worst or short sighted.
I am sure these four council members investigated this project and voted to do what was best for the Town of Clarksville.
Jim McCoskey, Clarksville
Cheers...
To Dollar Tree for “recycling” the former Rite Aid building at Spring and Silver. An Immodest Proposal (Apologies to Andy Rooney).
...and a suggestion
There is much concern about the traffic jams that will occur next year when the Sherman Minton is reduced to one or two lanes. Much of the traffic on this bridge is due to drivers who drive miles out of the way to avoid paying the $2 toll on the downtown bridges. So, during the period the Minton is being renovated put a toll, say $5, on it and many of these drivers will decide it is cheaper to use the downtown bridges.
David Isaacs, New Albany
