Tennis courts demolition unfair to athletes, community
Greater Clark School Board elected to demolish Jeffersonville High School tennis courts starting in July. Both of the high school’s winning programs, summer tennis junior leagues, annual tournaments and citizens of Jeffersonville will be forced to stop or disrupt play indefinitely while crews construct a new football auxiliary building facility on the former tennis courts property. This comes as devastating news as tennis players just recently resumed play with limited schedules and no overnight tournaments in the past year. It should be noted the girls’ high school tennis team lost an entire season last spring due to the pandemic.
Since there are no other maintained tennis courts in Jeffersonville, tennis players must travel to other communities to play. Families wishing to relocate may consider elsewhere since there are no other parks or facilities in Jeffersonville offering maintained courts. Summer clinics [that] provide tennis instruction to all young age groups representing all demographics in Jeffersonville, cancelled last summer, will operate with limited capacity this summer.
Local tennis professionals offering one-on-one instruction at the courts will move to other locations outside of Jeffersonville. All other no-fee options and alternatives exist outside the city of Jeffersonville, at rival tennis programs’ facilities. Jeffersonville citizens must plan to drive around for an available tennis court to play. While the master plan provides a relocation of the tennis courts to another location on the school property eventually, why not build the new facility before demolishing and disrupting the existing one?
Why construct an auxiliary football building at the expense of the entire tennis program and the tennis community it serves? The football program already enjoys a brand new state-of-the-art facility constructed last summer.
The tennis courts are open the public; the football field is closed to the public. I do not recall seeing 50+ year olds or parents and their children playing football at the new football facility. What possible Title IX implications exist with this situation? This project will accentuate an already state-of-the-art boys-only sports facility at the expense of disrupting a high school girls’ sport.
This situation exists here, while across the country, tennis continues to gain popularity as it is a no-contact sport. “About 21.5 million people picked up a racket and headed to a court in 2020. There were nearly 3 million new players, a 44 percent increase from a year earlier. According to the USTA, the Tennis Industry Association found that entry-level racket sales went up nearly 40 percent.”
Le Anne Kruer Scott, Jeffersonville
Outdated electrical grid a concern
It was learned that the electric grid in the U.S. is unprotected and one nuclear bomb could wipe out our grid and leave the entire U.S. in total darkness. Especially during these troublesome times, it is dangerous to leave our electric grid without security.
The guest presenter on a TV talk show recently stated that the electric grid in America is not protected from cyberattacks, is overused and outdated. The U.S. Grid is divided into three parts: The Eastern and Western ones, with Texas having their own grid. To the guest presenter’s knowledge, no money from the Stimulus Bill was earmarked for security of our grid. The Biden Administration’s funding includes Green Energy such as wind farms and solar energy. Former President Trump issued an executive order dated May 2020 aimed at protecting America’s electrical infrastructure.
In regard to the military, they would be unable to protect the U.S. population, since much of their equipment is dependent upon electricity also. To repair the grid subsequent to an attack would involve a year or longer since the transformers are manufactured in other countries. Needless to say, it would probably not take as long if these transformers were produced in the U.S. and on hand.
An important question was presented: What would happen to the U.S. population if our grids were knocked out? The answer was very frightening and alarming. It was stated that 90% of our population would be wiped out within one year due to starvation and disease. Many facets of growing food and water purification are dependent upon electricity. However, the rich who have offshore islands or properties in other countries with their own electric grids could be spared along with those who have learned special survival skills.
This is an issue that needs to be addressed. I plan to write my U.S. Congress person. If you are concerned about our grid, call the Senate/House Switchboard at 202-224-3121 (same number for both). With giving your zip code, the operator can connect you to your U.S. elected officials’ offices. In discussion with your legislative person, [I] suggest you ask them to appropriate funds to update our over-extended/outdated grid and provide security.
Sylvia Savage, Greenville
