Is our population getting out of control?
In the Courier Journal of July 11, 2023, two closely related articles were presented separately; children sleeping in offices, and a brief history of a leader in anti-abortion activities.
It appears that we have more children than there is a demand for and that tragedy follows the law of supply and demand. When the supply exceeds the demand the price, or value, drops. Quality also affects this demand just as the quality of a manufactured product, except that production of a faulty inanimate object is self-limiting and production of people is not.
In the same Courier Journal issue a leading politician was quoted as saying “every child is a child of God and deserves the best." I totally agree that every child deserves the best, no child has chosen to be born. If every child is a child of God, is it sacrilegious to charge God with child neglect?
Life does not begin at conception; if the two units that must connect to produce a new person are not both alive, there is no conception. Every viable sperm or egg is potentially part of a new individual and they can be effectively joined under the most unfortunate circumstances. The most promising prevention of abortion is effective contraception and even this practice is vehemently opposed by some of the most enthusiastic abortion opponents.
The last legal resort in the United States, the Supreme Court of The United States, is now under majority control of a religious policy that puts itself above all else. This SCOTUS quickly set States against States and elevated chaos to a dangerous degree; by its standards no issue is “settled law."
George Mouser, Floyds Knobs
Tolls should be reconsidered
CHEERS! To Paul Speerbrecker for his July 11 letter to the editor regarding increases in RiverLink tolls and other constant nickel and dime issues. The economy has an evergreen quality in that it is on top of mind for most of us in these inflationary times. Not a red or blue issue, it's a green issue.
RiverLink ran television commercials for several week talking about a "new driving experience." As of July 1, the rate for crossing the new bridges one way range from $2.52-$15.09. Wow, what an experience!
I'd prefer the driving experience in Northern Kentucky where the new Brent Spence Bridge connecting to Cincinnati will be toll-free. Even after Louisville Metro Council passed a resolution requesting Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Our Gov. Eric Holcomb to pay off our bridges with the billions of dollars in the Federal Infrastructure funds, it looks like there is little interest in considering this highly reasonable request.
We need to get every local, state, and federal politician on record on this and consider voting for politicians who believe we can pay off our bridges before building others toll-free. Considering statistics indicate most people are afraid to express their opinion today, special thanks to Paul for bringing up this important issue again which is costing some in our community over $100 a month.
Mike Matthews, Jeffersonville
The Democratic Party has changed
Amidst the rapidly shifting terrain of American politics, Democratic voters of today should take a moment to reflect upon their party's current positions. Such an analysis will enable them to determine whether they want to continue associating with the causes their party now represents. While the prevailing narrative amongst the mainstream media and Hollywood portrays conservatives as the purveyors of extremism, a closer look reveals that the Democrats are, in fact, the purveyors of an extremist ideology.
For example, last time I checked, it's been the Democrats keeping the southern border wide open.
Last time I checked, it's the Democrats who support gender transition procedures for minors and allowing men identifying as women to compete in women's sports.
Last time I checked, it's the Democrats exponentially increasing the federal government's size, scope, and authority.
It's been the Democrats fervently calling for censoring ideas they don't like and prosecuting their main political rival.
It's the Democrats who have entirely aligned themselves with the federal government's surveillance state.
It's the Democrats who support unlimited government spending.
Further, last time I checked, it's the Democrats who continually degrade our founding fathers with vile rhetoric.
And, last time I checked, it's the Democrats who have been engaged in perpetual war, from the seven countries that Obama droned to Biden providing Ukraine with weapons and billions of tax dollars.
In conclusion, it is crucial to recognize that the Democratic Party of today is no longer the Democrat Party of yesterday. It's no longer the party of John Kennedy or Thomas Jefferson. It's a party whose views reflect those of Karl Marx far more so than those of Adam Smith. It's a party sympathetic towards communism and hostile towards capitalism.
Everyone can see firsthand what the Democrat Party has to offer by looking at the jurisdictions they oversee versus listening to the words their leaders speak. In the jurisdictions they rule, the streets are filthy, businesses have fled, prices have soared, shootings, drugs, and homelessness have run rampant, and once great downtowns now stand empty and neglected. Today's Democrats seek power for the sake of seeking power, completely disregarding whether their understanding of economics, business, and governance is worthy of the offices they seek.
The Democrats will tell you it's the conservatives who have changed, but the last time I checked, it's the Democrat Party that I no longer recognize.
Clarence Leatherbury, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.