Letters to the Editor

Health departments have performed admirably
I’ve been reading about Dr. Tom Harris and a possible replacement for him at the Floyd County Health Department. I strongly feel there is no need to switch department heads during a pandemic. I can personally attest to Dr. Harris and his staff handling their office efficiently and with expertise.
My wife and I just spent two weeks quarantined with COVID-19. As I type this, she’s in Baptist Floyd.
When I tested positive, the first thing I did was call the Floyd County Health Department in New Albany. They answered all my questions and helped me get important information as to what we should do. I received a call back from them and later the Indiana State Department of Health called. I answered questions from the lady for 40 minutes. This made us feel really confident that the Floyd County Health Department AND the state of Indiana were on top of this awful virus with pertinent information.
This virus is not a hoax. We need the very best, qualified people to lead us through this. Dr. Harris and staff get my vote for their continued mission in battling all the health issues this virus has given us.
Jamey Aebersold, New Albany
Some COVID stats more telling than others
Thank you for the map of the “U.S. COVID-19 Case Rate reported to the CDC in the last 7 Days by State/Territory (cases per 100K)” that appeared on the front page on Tuesday, Nov. 10. To me, this is the most telling statistical representation of how each state/county is doing. On the other hand, the maps of Indiana counties on page 3 were of the total number of cases and the total number of deaths and do not depict the relative dangers in different counties as well.
At https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2393.htm the “Weekly Cases Per 100,000 Residents” map shows every county has over 200 new cases. The “7-Day All Tests Positivity Rate” map shows 17 counties with rates over 15 percent. The area around Indianapolis is about the same as in Floyd and Clark counties.
Perhaps I do not understand these metrics well enough, but merely looking at totals cases and total deaths is not as meaningful as looking at rates that take into consideration the total population. That was done on the map on page one and that was wonderful.
One last observation is that there seemed to be a similarity between the map on page one and the maps of the presidential election. I will leave it to others to decide if there is a logical explanation for this similarity.
David Isaacs, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.