Letters to the Editor

Use hospital funds for virus tests
Just thinking out loud, it seems the U.S. still does not have a firm grasp on just how many Americans may be currently infected, or have been infected and were asymptomatic and recovered, or asymptomatic and spreading the virus, due to the lack of widespread availability of testing. If there was a way to test a select population, as a whole, in or near a major metropolitan area, would that then provide a clearer picture on just how prevalent COVID-19 is in American society as a whole?
My next thought is, Floyd County sold the hospital to Baptist, and there is a substantial amount of those proceeds still available. Floyd County has approximately 75,000 residents. If we tested the entire population (obviously you will have a number who would refrain for various reasons!) would that not give us a clearer picture on where the entire U.S. population stands with the coronavirus? What would that cost? Personally, I would like to know if I’ve been exposed, and if I have, can my plasma be useful in saving others. Or, if you do not have the virus or have survived it, could you go back to work? It seems our economy and very society hinges on how quickly we can identify, understand and recover from this.
Could we not use a small portion of the hospital sale to fund this? I see where the Maryland Governor purchased 500,000 test kits from South Korea, so I’m assuming there is availability somewhere in the world. Would that not be a tremendous gift to give to society, the gift of knowledge? For from this layman’s perspective, we are stumbling in the dark right now. I know some will say those funds were designated for a rainy day. But, I do not see a “rainier day” than this. Blessings to all!
Jerry Davis, Floyds Knobs
Don’t leave your litter for othersMorton Marcus is right, litter is loathsome. Seeing the figures of the amount of trash gathered up and the cost to Hoosiers was mind boggling. Everyone can and should do better. It is everyone’s responsibility.
Believe it or not, climate skeptics are more likely to engage in earth friendly practices than climate change believers. A joint study by Cornell and the University of Michigan, published in May 2018, found that climate skeptics were more likely to engage in eco-friendly practices that those highly concerned with climate change/global warming. The groups were followed for one year. How can this be?! Researchers were stumped.
Researchers determined that skeptics placed more emphasis on personal responsibility than on the believers collective action of government. Pacific Standard’s Tom Jacobs said: “Remember that conservatism prizes individual action over collective efforts.” Climate change believers also believed that other actions they took were mitigating factors. An example: If they were vegans, they were allowed to litter or not recycle. Believing in climate change did not translate into pro-environmental advocacy. Huh! Kinda of like Al Gore’s swimming pool using more electricity than six average homes, but it’s offset because he flies commercial as much as he can.
The National Park Service closed off wilderness paths last year because of the candy wrappers, kleenex and other trash left on them. Don’t be those people. Be prepared to keep your trash with you until you can find a trash can to put it in, even if that means carrying it back home.
Elizabeth Madden, Georgetown
Hollingsworth’s remarks callousAs a 60-year-old Protestant minister and community activist, I thank the editor of this paper for the opportunity to address the current issue brought by our current Representative in Congress.
In an April 16, 2020, radio interview our 36-year-old cold-hearted Congressman Joseph Albert (Trey) Hollingsworth III is quoted saying, “But it is always the American government’s position to say, in the choice between the loss of our way of life as Americans and the loss of life of American lives, we have to always choose the latter.” Hollingsworth further stated, “It is policymakers’ decision to put on our big boy and big girl pants and say, this is the lesser of these two evils. And it is not zero evil, but it is the lesser of these evils, and we intend to move forward in that direction. That is our responsibility, and to abdicate that is to insult the Americans that voted us into office.” He later tried to backtrack on these callous comments.
If Mr. Hollingsworth wants to do more than just wash his hands literally and figuratively and spout off on the radio, he should ask his legislative colleagues to use the FEMA direct assistance model to assist unemployed Americans and small businesses, make sure unemployment benefits are tax-free, let Small Businesses borrow directly from the Federal Reserve and to have a real audit of the Federal Reserve Banking System. While the Wall Street Banksters who privately own the Federal Reserve System are getting the GOLD MINE, our Mom and Pop businesses and the average working American continues to get the SHAFT.
America can do better and the 9th Congressional District can lead the way by sending Trey back to Tennessee in January 2021. God Save America!!!
Rev. Mark J. Powell, M.Div., Whiteland
EDITOR’S NOTE: Mark Powell is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for 9th Congressional District.
